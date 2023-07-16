Sparta Prague want an answer from Manchester United about Matej Kovar as soon as possible



Manchester United’s current situation with the goalkeeping department remains a bit uncertain at the present moment.

Long-term No 1 David de Gea has announced his departure from the club after 12 long years and the club are currently close to agreeing a fee with Inter Milan for Andre Onana.

But it is still to be announced which has meant Dean Henderson‘s potential move to Nottingham Forest is yet to be completed. The academy graduate would only stay if he is guaranteed to be the starter.

United’s dicey goalkeeper situation

If the deal goes through, he is expected to take the exit route. Tom Heaton is still at the club and he even started the pre-season friendly against Leeds United.

But it was Matej Kovar, who played the second-half, who was the more impressive of the two. He had a lot more touches of the ball and looked assured while playing out from the back.

The 23-year-old won the league for Sparta Prague last season while on loan and they would like the goalkeeper back for the next campaign as well.

The Peoples Person had reported about the possibility of a permanent deal between the two clubs and it could make sense if United are pursuing a deal for Zion Suzuki of Japan.

Sparta Prague’s sporting director Tomáš Rosicky, formerly of Arsenal, wants United to decide fast otherwise they are prepared to move on to other targets.

Sparta Prague want Kovar answer

“Yes, Matej’s return is still in play. Of course, we would be very happy if Matej was still here with us,” Rosicky was quoted as saying by club media.

“But everything has its limits, and we cannot wait forever. If Matej doesn’t come, another goalkeeper will sign.”

Kovar has shown glimpses of his undoubted potential but whether he will be content with staying on as the reserve goalkeeper remains a doubt.

The Czech Republic international has spoken out in the past about his desire to return to Prague and unless Ten Hag promises him a more prominent role, an exit whether it is on loan or permanently, remains the most likely outcome.