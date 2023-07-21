

The outgoings are finally going full force ahead for Manchester United and a recent scare of one collapsing might be in the rear window.

James Ducker of The Telegraph reports that Alex Telles‘ move to Al-Nassr is “still on” after earlier reports of the move collapsing appeared.

Alex Telles to Al Nassr still on despite fears deal was in danger of collapsing. Some tentative interest from Saudi in Eric Bailly. He’s been doing some training at Carrington in bid to stay fit #mufc — James Ducker (@TelegraphDucker) July 21, 2023

The Brazilian had reportedly sealed a move to the Saudi Pro League side for a fee worth about £4 million.

However, latter reports said that Cristiano Ronaldo’s team were looking at other options as United waited for documents to be signed at the other end.

It would have been a huge blow for United for two reasons.

Firstly, the market for Telles is extremely thin. Only Galatasaray had been concretely linked with him and a move to SL Benfica had been ruled out by the player himself.

Secondly, the move to Al-Nassr is the ideal transfer for the club as they won’t need to cover a part of his salary because Saudi Arabian clubs are opening their chequebook for prospective transfers.

Now with this move back on, the club will breathe a huge sigh of relief as more than the transfer fee in question, wages of about £100k/week will come off the books.

Combine that with Anthony Elanga’s sale to Nottingham Forest for £15 million and an expected move for Dean Henderson, and the incoming cash flow might enable United to get adventurous in the market.

So far, Mason Mount and Andre Onana have arrived and amid difficulties with Financial Fair Play, further incoming are tricky without selling players.

This was always going to be the more difficult challenge than buying players but the club is off to a fairly appreciable start.

The report also states that Saudi Arabia has shown tentative interest in Eric Bailly so further wages might come off the books.

More than the incomings, outgoings are the ones to keep an eye on at the club this summer. They will decide how many more players arrive through the door.

