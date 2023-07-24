Atalanta expect Manchester United to lodge bid for Rasmus Hojlund by Thursday



Atalanta expect Manchester United to send in their first official bid for Rasmus Hojlund this week.

Hojlund is Erik ten Hag’s main target to lead the line for the team next season.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano stated that the Red Devils were set to submit their first proposal to Atalanta for the Dane soon enough.

La Dea are thought to want a total package of €70m for their star player who is also attracting concrete overtures from Paris Saint-Germain. The French outfit want him to bloster their forward line amidst their bitter row with Kylian Mbappe.

However, the goalscorer is giving priority to United, with Old Trafford his preferred destination ahead of the Parc des Princes. Hojlund is of course a self-confessed fan of the 20-time English champions.

The reliable Alfredo Pedulla has now given an update and reports that Gian Piero Gasperini’s side anticipate that the first offer will come in by Thursday.

Pedulla explains that United are “ready to strike” and ensure Ten Hag gets his main man.

It’s understood that the Dutchman “can’t wait to train his favourite striker.”

Today, there were contacts and talks between intermediaries of both clubs to try and thrash out a deal that would take Hojlund to England.

Amidst all this, the Serie A giants are closing in on a transfer for the 20-year-old’s replacement in El Bilal Touré, whose pursuit is at a very advanced stage.

Pedulla mentions that the Red Devils are eager to offload the likes of Eric Bailly and Fred to help fund the deal.

Their respective sales will make more money available to possibly get Hojlund’s switch over the line.

