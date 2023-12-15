Manchester United women’s team “irritated” as male department poach head physiotherapist

The Manchester United women’s team have been angered by another key member of their backroom staff heading over to the male department.

Ibrahim Kerem had worked as the physio for United women since 2021 but joined Erik Ten Hag’s side last month.

Kerem, who has previous experience with Blackburn Rovers and Australian side Sydney FC, was seen working with Lisandro Martinez this week, as the defender steps up his injury recovery before the new year.

The Daily Mail is reporting however, that there is “irritation” from the women’s department as this is the second time the male side have stolen away a key member of staff.

Performance analyst, Luke Wright, “made the switch to Ten Hag’s side in November last year”.

It is stressed that current under fire manager, Erik ten Hag, has nothing to do with the appointment and the decision was taken due to the head of sports medicine Gary O’Driscoll, “undertaking a review of United’s medical department” and therefore, “leading the recruitment”.

The Peoples Person relayed in September that the respected O’Driscoll joined the United set-up this season in an effort to deal with mounting injury and health problems.

The club has been plagued for a long time with issues of this ilk, but this season has seen a vast array of injuries across the male team and it has drawn criticism from many quarters. Resultingly, the team is currently undergoing a complete overhaul to try and figure out how to drastically improve this aspect of the club.

There were also reports of an investigation into the reasons behind such a high injury list back in October.

Whatever the women’s department might think, the powers-that-be at the club don’t seem to see any counter-productivity between the poaching of talent between the two departments.

“It is understood that United see the crossover between the two set-ups as healthy rather than detrimental as they continue to build up resources on the women’s side,” the report continues.

“The club recently installed a new £7 million elite facility at Carrington for the women’s team, with players moving into the building in October”.

It is highly doubtful the women’s team see it like this as they hope to build on a positive season which saw them win again yesterday.