Man United failed with an audacious loan swoop for Evan Ferguson



The biggest problem plaguing Manchester United’s current season has been their inability to put the ball in the back of the net on a consistent basis.

Only Crystal Palace and the newly-promoted pair of Sheffield United and Burnley have scored fewer goals than Erik ten Hag’s side.

Rasmus Hojlund scored a scorcher against Tottenham Hotspur but he has only two goals to his name in the Premier League and the young Dane needs support.

Anthony Martial will not be providing much as he has been asked to train alone due to his below-par fitness while Marcus Rashford is generally more effective down the left.

Evan Ferguson cheeky loan bid

United are trying to raise enough money to be able to bring in a goalscorer in January but so far, permanent deals have not been forthcoming with plenty of youngsters leaving on loan.

If the wage bill is trimmed significantly, the club are prepared to enter the loan market just as they did last winter and Football Transfers have revealed the club put in a cheeky loan bid for one of their long-term targets.

The Peoples Person has reported about United’s long-standing interest in Brighton’s young sensation Evan Ferguson, for whom the Seagulls are expected to charge a bomb.

Steve Kay has written that United along with Chelsea put in loan requests with Roberto de Zerbi’s side but they were swiftly rejected.

The 19-year-old has started only once in Europe so far, while he has registered six goals and one assist this term. Brighton owner Tony Bloom wants to sanction only an outright sale and no temporary requests will be entertained.

“Manchester United and Chelsea both tried to make audacious loan bids for Brighton striker Evan Ferguson this month, sources have told FootballTransfers.

United remain in the lead

” Ferguson appears out of their price bracket this month, hence the Old Trafford side made a bid for a temporary deal.

“These hopes, though, were unsurprisingly dashed by Brighton owner Tony Bloom, who will insist on a straight sale if the 19-year-old Republic of Ireland international does ultimately leave the club.”

Despite the rejection, the report also added that the 20-time English league champions remain in pole position for the player, having seen a previous offer get rejected for falling short of Brighton’s demands.

The Republic of Ireland international is valued at €65 million as per Transfermarkt but knowing the Seagulls, they are expected to ask for a lot more for their star striker.

The player does fit with INEOS’ vision of recruiting British players and it would be quite the scalp if Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s reign begins with the acquisition of Ferguson.