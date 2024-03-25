“We’ve got something special there”: Micah Richards and Alan Shearer agree over “intelligent” Kobbie Mainoo after England debut



Former Premier League stars turned TV pundits Micah Richards and Alan Shearer were both in agreement that Manchester United midfield sensation Kobbie Mainoo is destined for the top following his England debut.

Mainoo is enjoying a breakthrough season with United. So far, he has made 20 appearances for the side across all competitions.

His impressive performances earned him a senior call-up to the England squad for the ongoing March international break.

Mainoo was initially poised to link up with the U21s but a sensational display vs. Liverpool in the quarter-final of the FA Cup against Liverpool seemingly changed Gareth Southgate’s mind.

The Carrington academy graduate made his debut for the Three Lions during Saturday’s clash against Brazil.

He was brought on with 15 minutes left on the clock. In that time, Mainoo completed 100% of his dribbles and passes. His contributions earned him praise from Southgate, who pointed out that his debut was a “brilliant moment” for the youngster and his family.

Reacting to Mainoo’s cameo on The Rest is Football podcast, former Manchester City defender Micah Richards and Premier League legend Alan Shearer were both in agreement that the United man showed he is special.

Richards said, “We’ve talked about him [Mainoo] much, I just hope he can do it consistently. I think we’ve got something special there.”

“Normally when a young player comes on, it’s either he’s really quick, really strong or he’s scored a long-range goal, but it’s more his game management and how intelligent he is that impresses me.”

“So keep it going and we’ve got a real star.”

Shearer echoed Richards’ sentiments and added, “He [Mainoo] looked really comfortable.”

“He just went on the pitch and his attitude was great. ‘Give me the ball and let me show you what I can do’, and [he] wasn’t phased at all and looked really comfortable. I’m impressed.”

Mainoo and England return to action on Tuesday when they take on Belgium in yet another friendly.