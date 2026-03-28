Ferdi Kadioglu: United make major decision in pursuit of Brighton ace

Manchester United will soon need to establish succession plans for Luke Shaw, who is already in the final 18 months of his contract. The English left-back has been in rejuvenated form for the Red Devils this season.

Shaw started the campaign in the left-sided centre-back position in former head coach Ruben Amorim’s 3-4-3 system. With Lisandro Martinez missing due to an ACL injury, Shaw had an extended run in the team and was quite impressive in the position.

The Portuguese head coach, however, was removed from his position in January and Michael Carrick was appointed in a caretaker role until the end of the season. The English manager reverted to a traditional back four, prompting Shaw to move to a left-back position.

The Southampton graduate has rolled back the years in his natural position and, most importantly, has managed to stay fit so far, apart from a minor injury scare against Crystal Palace. However, Shaw will turn 31 years old this summer, and also has a history of fitness issues, so United will have to prepare for the future soon.

Shaw’s injury troubles at Old Trafford

Shaw arrived at the Theatre of Dreams in the summer of 2014 as one of the most exciting young footballers in the country. Unfortunately, the Englishman’s development at United has been hampered by injuries.

Shaw suffered a double leg fracture during the Champions League group stage game against PSV Eindhoven in September 2015 and was sidelined for the rest of the season. The Englishman has struggled with fitness issues throughout his career, and missed much of the 2023/24 and 2024/25 campaigns with various knocks.

Shaw has appeared 31 times in the Premier League this season, all of which have been starts. For context, he only managed more appearances in the English top flight once in his career, registering 32 appearances in the league in the 2020/21 season.

The Englishman is likely to set a personal record this campaign, but United have to lay down succession plans. Recent reports have named Alphonso Davies as an option for the job, but it now appears that the Red Devils have found another target in the Premier League.

United eyeing Ferdi Kadioglu

United are keeping a close eye on Brighton & Hove Albion left-back Ferdi Kadioglu, according to Fanatik. The report states: “Ferdi Kadıoğlu, who has enjoyed a successful season with Brighton in the English Premier League, has caught the eye of Manchester United.”

The Red Devils have been monitoring the 26 year old for a while, and the club hierarchy will reportedly establish contact with the Seagulls at the end of the campaign to discuss a move. Kadioglu has made 35 appearances in all competitions this season but is yet to contribute a goal or an assist.

Ferdi Kadioglu Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 30 27 - - 6 - 2,504' EFL Cup 3 3 - - 1 - 202' FA Cup 2 2 - - - - 180' Total 35 32 - - 7 - 2,886'

The report adds that Brighton are likely to demand €50 million (£43.56 million) for their prized asset this summer, stating: “It is reported that Brighton are seeking a transfer fee of €50 million for Ferdi Kadıoğlu, who has been named man of the match on numerous occasions in the English Premier League.”

Kadioglu is capable of operating in the right-back position and further up in midfield, and his versatility also makes him an enticing option for United.

Final Thoughts

United reportedly also have their eyes on Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall, who could be a fine long-term replacement for Shaw. However, prising him away from St James’ Park will not be easy and Kadioglu could be a cheaper alternative for the job.

Featured image Mike Hewitt via Getty Images

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