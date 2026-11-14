Rayan hands Manchester United open transfer invitation after making bold personal admission

What AFC Bournemouth’s Rayan has just confessed about the Cherries’ 3-0 win over Manchester United should set alarm bells ringing at Old Trafford.

Last month, the Cherries travelled to Manchester and outwitted Michael Carrick’s side, a statement victory that added to the misery of the embattled former United head coach.

Weeks later, that win is still being discussed. In an interview alongside clubmate Evanilson for ESPN Brazil, as transcribed by Sport Witness, Rayan was asked how it felt to beat United.

Rayan’s Manchester United confession

He replied while making some interesting confessions:

“Yeah, it’s true, that’s exactly how it feels. I was even talking to the people at home, my wife and the people who are with me, and I told them I’ve always supported Manchester United here in England.”

The interviewer then asked whether, while still a Bournemouth player, he continues to follow United.

“Yes, really,” he answered. When pressed on why, he added: “Because of Cristiano Ronaldo.”

Rayan could have been a Manchester United player

Hearing Rayan say this, and remembering that United could reportedly have signed him last winter ahead of Bournemouth, will frustrate Old Trafford supporters. But what has frustrated them further is how quickly he adapted to the Premier League.

Rayan Premier League stats Stat 2025/26 · Bournemouth 2026/27 · Bournemouth Season 2025/26 2026/27 Club Bournemouth Bournemouth Apps 15 10 Starts 13 10 Minutes 1119 880 Goals 5 1 Assists 2 0 Shots 17 22 Shots on target 8 10 Key passes 14 8 Tackles 11 14 Interceptions 8 9 Updated 14 Nov 2026

He arrived and immediately transferred his Vasco da Gama goalscoring form, finding the net five times in his first 15 games while providing two assists. His bright start prompted leading outlets to produce detailed analysis of his quality.

The Athletic labelled him “already one of the Premier League’s most fearsome attackers”. The piece highlighted how perfectly he filled the void left by Antoine Semenyo, noting how decisive the now Manchester City forward had been for the Cherries.

Big transfer boost

All of this gives United perfect motivation to bring Rayan to Old Trafford. Should they find themselves in a race for his signature, he is likely to lean towards a move to M16.

Favouring a switch to Manchester is one thing, however; meeting Bournemouth’s hefty asking price is quite another. The versatile Bournemouth star reportedly carries a £130 million release clause in his deal at the Vitality Stadium.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

