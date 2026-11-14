Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez at risk of Man United exit as four potential targets emerge

Manchester United are looking ahead to a pivotal January transfer window following a string of developments at Old Trafford. The Red Devils are 18th in the Premier League table after 10 games, with just one league win to their name this season.

Michael Carrick’s failure to turn the season around despite investing over £150 million this summer has led to his losing his job earlier this week. The Englishman has been replaced by Mauricio Pochettino, who is set to take charge at Old Trafford next week.

There is an acceptance at the Theatre of Dreams that the current squad may require immediate improvements after failing to build on last season’s third-placed finish.

Reports indicate that United, who have traditionally refrained from investing heavily in the winter, are going to go all out in the transfer market at the turn of the year to salvage their season. It now appears that they have already drawn up a plan for the winter transfer window.

United planning to offload three players in January

Speaking to talkSPORT, journalist Alex Crook suggested that Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Lisandro Martinez, who are all in the final 12 months of their contracts, could be on their way in January. He said: “There are big-name players coming to the end of their contracts at the end of this season.”

“Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw, Lisandro Martinez – who could well be moved on in January. I think the ruthless decision now is probably to let all those players go.”

“In terms of this winter transfer window, I don’t think it was Manchester United’s plan at the start of the season to invest heavily in January, but I think they’re going to have to now.”

Harry Maguire vs Lisandro Martínez vs Luke Shaw: Stats This Season Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Luke Shaw · Premier League Competition All competitions All competitions Premier League Apps 13 11 5 Minutes 1043 778 425 Starts 12 9 5 Sub appearances 1 2 0 Goals 0 1 0 Non-penalty goals 0 1 0 Assists 0 0 1 Goals + assists 0 1 1 Minutes per goal – 778 – Page 1 of 5 12345 Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Luke Shaw · Premier League xG (PL) 0.32 0.24 0.03 xA (PL) 0.52 0.85 0.59 xG + xA (PL) 0.84 1.09 0.62 Avg rating 6.67 6.79 6.62 Shots 9 7 1 Shots on target 2 4 0 Shot accuracy % 22.2% 57.1% – Conversion % 0.0% 14.3% – Passes 702 558 241 Accurate passes 629 504 202 Page 2 of 5 12345 Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Luke Shaw · Premier League Pass accuracy % 89.6% 90.3% 83.8% Key passes 4 4 5 Dribbles attempted 4 1 3 Dribbles completed 3 1 1 Dribble success % 75.0% 100.0% 33.3% Tackles 15 9 9 Interceptions 19 8 11 Tackles + interceptions 34 17 20 Blocks 4 6 3 Duels 94 53 31 Page 3 of 5 12345 Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Luke Shaw · Premier League Duels won 63 25 18 Duels won % 67.0% 47.2% 58.1% Dribbled past 5 3 4 Fouls won 9 2 1 Fouls committed 10 11 3 Offsides 1 1 1 Yellow cards 5 1 2 Red cards 0 1 0 Penalties won 0 0 0 Penalties conceded 0 0 0 Page 4 of 5 12345 Stat Harry Maguire Lisandro Martínez Luke Shaw · Premier League Penalties scored 0 0 0 Penalties missed 0 0 0 Clean sheets 0 1 0 Page 5 of 5 12345

United have four names on their wish list

Crook went on to insist that United will be busy in the winter transfer window. He continued: “I know they’re on the lookout for a left-sided central defender. I think they need a left-back as well. I’m pretty sure that Mauricio Pochettino would have had similar conversations to Roberto De Zerbi when he came in at Tottenham…”

“He could basically name his own salary and say, look, I need these players in January, I need backing in the summer, and I want more of a say than Michael Carrick had when it comes to recruitment. So I think he’s in a really strong position, and I do expect United to be busy.”

Crook also named four players on United’s wish list ahead of the winter transfer window, concluding: “The names that are being mentioned in terms of a centre-back… Calvin Bassey at Fulham, Nathan Collins at Brentford, and I’d keep an eye on Antonee Robinson for that left-back position as well.”

“He’s someone who’s been on Manchester United’s radar before and obviously played under Pochettino for the USA. There’s also a little bit of talk about Folarin Balogun potentially arriving in January, another who played under him at the USA.”

Recent reports suggest that Pochettino has already asked for an upgrade on sporting director Jason Wilcox, which could also have a bearing on United’s transfer business in January.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 5/10

Why?

✅ All three United players are in the final year of their contracts and remain linked with exits.

✅ United are expected to back Mauricio Pochettino in the transfer market.

⚠️ United might struggle to cash in on the trio given their poor form.

TPP view

We believe that while United are expected to be active in the January transfer market, they are unlikely to have already taken final decisions regarding incomings and outgoings.

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