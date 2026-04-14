Manuel Ugarte: Man United star’s preferred destination revealed

Manuel Ugarte’s future at Manchester United remains subject to speculation following another disappointing performance this week. The Uruguayan was handed his first start under caretaker manager Michael Carrick on Monday, 13 April, against Leeds United in the Premier League, owing to Kobbie Mainoo’s unfortunate injury.

Ugarte’s previous appearances under the English manager had all been from the bench, as he remains behind Casemiro in the pecking order at Old Trafford. For the record, the 25 year old was signed to eventually replace the Brazilian, but has failed to live up to expectations so far.

Ugarte’s poor run continued this week as United succumbed to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of Leeds at home. The Uruguayan allowed the visitors to take control at Old Trafford and looked like a bundle of nerves all night.

The Red Devils are already preparing for midfield reinforcements this summer after deciding to part ways with Casemiro, who is set to leave as a free agent. Recent reports have suggested that Ugarte could also end his stay at the Theatre of Dreams before the start of the next season.

Ugarte’s Premier League suitors

United must have thought they had managed a coup when they convinced Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) to part ways with Ugarte in the summer of 2024. The Uruguayan had signed for the Ligue 1 giants the previous summer, following an impressive spell with Sporting.

Unfortunately, he failed to convince Luis Enrique, prompting the Red Devils to take advantage. However, that decision has come back to haunt the Premier League giants, as the player has failed to replicate his form from Sporting at Old Trafford.

This season, Ugarte has registered 24 appearances across competitions, only 10 of which have been starts. For context, United have registered just one win in the games he has started this campaign.

Manuel Ugarte Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 22 8 - - 1 - 881' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - 79' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 45' Total 24 10 - - 1 - 1,005'

Despite the Uruguayan’s struggles, he is not short of suitors. Juventus, Atletico Madrid and Napoli are reportedly eyeing him with interest, while Galatasaray have also been mentioned as an option.

A previous report from The Peoples Person suggested that there was interest from the Premier League as well, with Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United and Aston Villa named as suitors. A recent update has now shed light on the player’s preferred destination this summer.

Ugarte wants Serie A move

According to SportsBoom, Ugarte is ready to move to Serie A this summer. The report states: “Manuel Ugarte is set to swap the Premier League for Serie A this summer, SportsBoom can exclusively reveal.”

“Our sources have been told that there are a number of suitors for the Uruguayan international in the Premier League and abroad. However, sources close to the player have told SportsBoom that the player would prefer a move to Italy.”

Juventus manager Luciano Spalletti, who won the Serie A title with Napoli in the 2022/23 season, is reportedly a fan of the Uruguayan and wants him in Turin. The report states that the player is also eager to join the Old Lady this summer, adding: “There are other options in Italy for Ugarte, but he seemingly has his heart set on Juve who still have strong pulling power despite their struggles in recent times.”

The report acknowledges interest from Newcastle United, Tottenham Hotspur and Galatasaray. However, it adds that the player prefers a move to Italy because he feels the league suits his playing style. Meanwhile, a separate report from the Daily Mail suggests that the Magpies are unlikely to make a move for Ugarte this summer.

Final Thoughts

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that United are looking to raise £100 million from player sales this summer, with Ugarte named among the players to be offloaded. The Uruguayan has reached the end of the line at Old Trafford, and it is in the best interests of all concerned that he moves on this summer.

Featured image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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