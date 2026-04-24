Andre Onana: Major update on Manchester United loanee’s future

Manchester United have been vindicated in their decision to sign Senne Lammens as Andre Onana’s replacement last summer. The Red Devils arrived at the transfer window on a war footing, having finished the campaign in 15th place in the Premier League.

One of the English giants’ biggest issues was their goalkeeping position, with Onana failing to live up to expectations since his much-publicised move from Inter Milan a couple of summers ago. Last season, with the Cameroonian in goal, United conceded 54 goals in 38 league games, the fourth-most among the top 15 in the table.

It was clear that the position needed improvement, and the Red Devils decided to bet on Lammens, who arrived from Royal Antwerp on transfer deadline day. Onana, who had lost his place to Altay Bayindir at the start of this season, was subsequently shipped off on loan to Trabzonspor for the rest of the campaign.

The Belgian custodian was not the most famous name on the European circuit, but he has already turned out to be one of the signings of the summer.

Lammens’ season so far

Lammens earned his debut for United against Sunderland in October last year and marked the occasion with a clean sheet. He has retained his place in the starting XI ever since and has been exceptional so far.

The 23 year old has been particularly impressive at set pieces, which was one of the Red Devils’ weak points last season with Onana between the sticks. However, Lammens has refused to be bullied at set pieces, and his presence has already brought stability to the backline this season.

United have still conceded 45 goals in 33 league games so far this season, the second-most in the top ten of the Premier League. However, Lammens has not registered any errors leading to a goal.

Senne Lammens Premier League Stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 27 Goals Conceded 34 Clean Sheets 6 Saves Made 63 Penalties Faced 4 Passes (Completed %) 795 (59%) Long Passes (Completed %) 482 (33%) Red Cards 0 Yellow Cards 0

Source: Premier League website

Onana’s time at Old Trafford could come to an end this summer, thanks to the Belgian’s impressive form. The Cameroonian has endured a mixed campaign since moving to Turkey, but was in fine form against Samsunspor in the Turkish Cup on Thursday.

The 30 year old saved three penalties to help Trabzonspor progress to the semi-final of the tournament and an update on his future has now emerged.

Andre Onana Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Conceded Clean Sheets Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Süper Lig 26 31 6 3 - 2,340' Türkiye Kupasi 1 - - - - 120' TFF Süper Kupa 1 4 - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 2 - - - 90' Total 29 37 6 3 - 2,640'

Trabzonspor ready to consider Onana stay

Speaking after the game, as cited by NTV Spor, Trabzonspor president Ertuğrul Doğan confirmed that the club are open to Onana’s stay provided the conditions are right. He said: “Onana’s career path is already clear. We like him. I’ve said this before.”

“He has a clear plan for his career. If the right conditions are in place, we’d like him to stay. The final decision will be Onana’s.”

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United are already planning to raise £100 million from player sales this summer. The latest update, as such, will be music to INEOS’ ears.

Final Thoughts

Untied’s goalkeeping department appears to be sorted for the next decade, especially with Radek Vitek already impressing on loan at Bristol City. Lammens is likely to get even better as he picks up experience, so the Red Devils are right to consider Onana’s departure this summer.

However, a recent report also states that Trabzonspor are ready to ditch the Cameroonian and are eyeing Bayindir instead, which could complicate matters.

Feature image Matt McNulty via Getty Images

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