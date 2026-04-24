Trabzonspor make major Altay Bayindir transfer decision



Trabzonspor have reportedly joined the race for Manchester United goalkeeper Altay Bayindir ahead of the summer transfer window.

Imminent exit

United could be set for a goalkeeping overhaul this summer. Andre Onana, who is currently on loan at Trabzonspor, is expected to depart Old Trafford permanently. While there have been suggestions that he remains reluctant to end his United career, the team is already settled with Senne Lammens.

There is also some uncertainty surrounding the future of veteran shot-stopper Tom Heaton, who is set to become a free agent at the end of the season.

Then there is Bayindir, who looks set to leave as he seeks to revive his career. Bayindir has had to be content with playing second fiddle at United since his arrival in 2023.

Besiktas are believed to be strongly interested in luring him back to Turkey. More recently, a former coach of his revealed that Fenerbahce are also eyeing a reunion.

If both Onana and Bayindir leave, United will almost certainly have to sign a goalkeeper to ensure there is sufficient cover. If Heaton also parts ways with the club, two goalkeepers could be brought in.

Turkish Football have issued an update on Bayindir, claiming that Trabzonspor have become the latest club to show an interest in him.

Bayindir transfer update

The news outlet claims that Trabzonspor have no desire to keep Onana beyond the end of the campaign and have consequently set their sights on Bayindir.

“While Beşiktaş had been leading the negotiations for weeks, Trabzonspor have swooped in with a more concrete project.”

It’s understood that Onana’s “high-profile” mistakes and “lack of harmony” with the backline have forced Trabzonspor to overlook him and focus on Bayindir instead.

The report states that United are open to a permanent sale or a loan with an obligation to buy as they look to recoup most of the £4.3m they paid to secure his services.

United are next in action on Monday when they host Brentford.

Featured image Molly Darlington via Getty Images

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