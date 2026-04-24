Home » Bruno Fernandes: Carrick told what he must do to help his skipper

Bruno Fernandes: Carrick told what he must do to help his skipper

by Ayantan Chowdhury
written by Ayantan Chowdhury
Picture of Michael Carrick with Munich memorial wreath


Manchester United are well on course to qualify for next season’s Champions League following Michael Carrick’s arrival.

Under the caretaker head coach, the Red Devils have jumped up from sixth, when Ruben Amorim was dismissed, to third in the Premier League table, with the top five qualifying for Europe’s elite club competition.

One of the biggest changes Carrick has brought about since taking up the role is playing players in their best positions, as illustrated by Bruno Fernandes’ impact.

The Portuguese superstar was deployed in a deeper role by his compatriot earlier this season, which severely restricted his ability to impact games higher up the pitch.

Bruno Fernandes has been a revelation once again

Despite the obvious limitations, the 31-year-old managed five goals and seven assists from 18 matches. Those figures have skyrocketed since the ex-England international took the reins.

The club captain has 10 assists in 12 games, along with two goals, and he is on course to break the Premier League’s season assist record, which stands at 20.

Naturally, plenty of pundits and former players have been pushing the Portugal international into the conversation for the PFA and FWA player of the year awards.

According to The Sun, United staff members want the United head coach to push the skipper’s case for the top individual prizes.

Coaches want him to win every individual prize on offer

Carrick has refused to follow those instructions as he does not want to portray his team as a one-man army, but the truth is already out.

Without the former Sporting CP ace, the three-time Champions League winners would most likely be somewhere in the bottom half of the table and not fighting for Champions League qualification.

“Beyond the numbers (eight goals and 18 assists), Fernandes is responsible more than anyone for United recovering from their worst season in 51 years to targeting a title challenge next season.

“Fernandes, 31, has played up front, on the right and briefly filled in at centre-back during his time at United. Carrick could play Fernandes in goal and he would still be their most influential player.

“United staff have lobbied Carrick to talk up Fernandes’ player of the year chances. Carrick has been reluctant as he does not want to depict United as a one-man band.

Carrick must help Bruno Fernandes

“Yet Fernandes’ current influence is more profound than during his first season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, when he arrived in January and still claimed the Busby bronze.”

Wayne Rooney was the last United player to win both the PFA and FWA player of the year awards back in 2010. Hopefully, Bruno Fernandes can repeat the feat and, in the process, guide his club back to the top table of European football.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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After failing to become a professional footballer, Ayantan switched to the next best thing: writing about the greatest football club in the world. He has extensive sports journalism experience, having worked for over 10 years in the Indian sports media industry, writing for the biggest newspapers and websites. Currently an editor at The Peoples Person. You can follow him on X: @ayantanc_25

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