Jonathan Rowe: Man United rival Chelsea for Bologna winger

Manchester United are closely monitoring Bologna winger Jonathan Rowe as a potential option to strengthen their frontline this summer, according to a new report.

Scouts in attendance

Today’s edition of the Italian newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport (as relayed by Sport Witness) reveals that United have dispatched scouts to watch Rowe in action on multiple occasions this season. The Red Devils are said to be “trying to assess the feasibility of a deal”, with Bologna taking a firm stance on their prized asset.

I Rossoblù do not want to lose the 22-year-old attacker, who has recorded six goals and three assists in all competitions this season. However, the report states that the Serie A side will consider offers in the region of €40 million (£35m), as the expectation of Champions League qualification has been all but removed.

With five games of the campaign left to play, Bologna trail fourth-placed Juventus by 15 points. They are also 10 points adrift of a Europa League spot, though entry into the Conference League remains a possibility.

Chelsea are also understood to be in the hunt for the England under-21 international, having sent scouts to the Renato Dall’Ara Stadium this season as well, pouring more fuel on the fire of an exit this summer.

Rowe is described as “explosive” winger with lightning-fast pace, capable of playing right across the frontline and of beating a fullback inside or out.

A Return to England

Born in London, Rowe came through Norwich City’s academy, making 56 appearances for the Canaries while scoring 13 goals and assisting six more. The 5’8″ speedster then left Carrow Road in 2024 to join Ligue 1 giants Marseille on a season-long loan with an obligation to buy worth €15m.

Despite signing permanently for the M Les Phocéens the following summer, Rowe was suspended by his new club alongside Adrien Rabiot in August following “unacceptable behaviour”. Marseille’s then-manager Roberto De Zerbi revealed the incident amounted to a “bar fight” in front of senior directors, describing it as a “fight like I’ve never seen in all my years in football”, with a level of violence that shocked witnesses.

A week later, Rowe joined Bologna on a four-year deal for a fee worth around €19m. There have been no reports of attitude or behavioural problems since.

However, it is a factor United will consider, as INEOS have steadfastly sought to improve the culture in the dressing room at Old Trafford.

Final Thoughts

Rowe’s versatility, having played on both flanks and through the middle for Bologna, is a particularly attractive trait as the Red Devils look for reinforcements to help balance their attack.

United also have a good working relationship with the Italian side, having struck a deal for Joshua Zirkzee in 2024 that involved complex negotiations to secure the Dutchman’s signature.

The threat from Stamford Bridge is one to consider, however, with the Blues on a mission to sign every young talent in Europe under their American ownership.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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