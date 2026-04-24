Rafael Leao: Milan make bold decision after Man United enquiry

Manchester United have intensified their interest in AC Milan winger Rafael Leao in recent days.

Once considered the face of the project in Milan, Leao’s form and reputation have suffered a serious hit under Massimiliano Allegri this season.

Earlier this month, the Portuguese received jeers from fans at San Siro as the Rossoneri fell to a 3-0 defeat against Udinese.

AC Milan prepared to sell Rafael Leao

According to Calciomercato’s Daniele Longo, AC Milan are now seriously considering parting ways with Rafael Leao, having received enquiries from Manchester United.

It is claimed that after six years, the feeling in Milan is that the relationship between the player and the club has reached a delicate stage, almost on the verge of breaking down. Constant role changes and injury issues have made things even more complicated for the 26-year-old.

Leao joined the Serie A giants from Lille in 2019 and has just two years left to run on his contract, with his renewal now “frozen”.

Milan’s hierarchy are considering restarting the project without their talisman.

Manchester United make a move for Rafael Leao

Accordingly, Milan will consider his sale if they receive anything over €50 million (£43.2m) this summer.

The Portugal international’s agent, Jorge Mendes, is trying to take the electric winger to Barcelona. However, the Blaugrana are yet to show concrete interest in that possibility. They are yet to make a final decision on the future of Marcus Rashford, who occupies the same position.

Rafael Leao Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 25 20 9 3 4 - 1,642' Italy Cup 2 2 1 - - - 107' Supercoppa Italiana - - - - - - - Total 27 22 10 3 4 - 1,749'

It is United who have enquired about Leao ahead of a return to the Champions League. The club have held talks with his representatives to understand his situation.

“The trail leading to the Red Devils could heat up in the coming months,” Longo adds.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report suggesting that a new left winger is not on the list of priorities this summer. As such, it will be interesting to see how Leao’s availability at an appealing price tag could influence United’s transfer plans.

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