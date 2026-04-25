Ederson: What Jason Wilcox thinks about Atalanta’s midfield engine

A new midfielder has risen to the top of Manchester United’s summer transfer wishlist in recent days.

United’s priority ahead of next season is to find a replacement for Casemiro, with the veteran Brazilian set to depart Old Trafford at the end of the season.

Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson and Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba are both highly rated by United’s hierarchy. However, another name is gaining traction internally at the club.

Manchester United target Ederson

According to The Guardian, Manchester United have identified Atalanta midfielder Ederson “as a potential recruit to fill the gap left by Casemiro’s summer departure.”

It is claimed United’s director of football, Jason Wilcox, is an admirer of the Brazil international after “drawing up a list of potential replacements for Casemiro.”

The 26-year-old is valued at €40m-50m (£35m-£45m), with his contract in Bergamo due to expire next summer.

Meanwhile, journalist Ben Jacobs has revealed that United have made “contact with the player side”.

Atletico Madrid have already agreed personal terms with Ederson, but have not yet reached a club-to-club agreement, potentially allowing the likes of United to make a hijack attempt.

The combative South American joined Atalanta in January 2022 from Salernitana.

Manuel Ugarte expected to exit

Both The Guardian and Jacobs suggest Manuel Ugarte could follow Casemiro out of the club, which is why United are keen to sign two new midfielders.

Michael Carrick has largely overlooked Manuel Ugarte, who delivered a frustrating performance against Leeds United in what was his first start under the interim United head coach. If both Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo remain fit, Ugarte may not start another game for the Red Devils this term.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes the former Paris Saint-Germain star should be sold, a position which was only strengthened after United’s 2-1 defeat to Leeds.

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