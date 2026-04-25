Joao Gomes: How Leeds are trying to block Man United’s move for Wolves star



Manchester United may need to act quickly if they want Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes at the club next season.

With Wolves dropping down to the Championship, top Premier League clubs will gladly go shopping at Molineux, targeting players too good to go down with them.

Joao Gomes a prime Man United target

United, with their planned midfield rebuild, list the Wanderers’ Samba Star Gomes as one of their top targets.

Despite the West Midlands side’s Premier League struggles, the 25-year-old, whom former Wolves boss Gary O’Neil dubbed a “super talent“, has been brilliant.

His relentless pressing, elite ball-winning abilities, and impressive composure in breaking up play and recycling possession make him stand out to the point where top clubs want a piece of him.

Napoli and Atletico Madrid keen

Other than United, Napoli showed interest, and this week Atletico Madrid tried to sway the midfielder into joining them. But while United brace for a high-stakes battle with two European heavyweights, those two may not actually be their biggest concern right now.

Instead, their bitter rivals, Leeds United, as per Fussballdaten, should give INEOS cause for concern in their pursuit of Gomes.

Leeds ready Gomes bid

The German outlet reports: “The club is already planning its squad for the new season and is poised to make a club-record signing. Joao Gomes from relegated Wolverhampton is their stated transfer target.”

The report adds:

“Leeds United have entered into concrete talks with Wolverhampton Wanderers about the 25-year-old Brazilian Joao Gomes and plan to make a £50 million offer for the player. The high transfer fee would set a new club record.”

Whether Leeds truly push this hard or not, United need to make concrete moves if they want to win the race for Gomes.

Ineos must be wise, repeat the Matheus Cunha transfer trick, convince the Brazilian to want only them, then strike a deal early in the summer to avoid a transfer saga.

An all-action midfielder, Gomes is precisely the type of player perfectly suited to a midfield rebuild, one who could lay the foundation of a new-look United engine room.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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