Joao Gomes: Atletico Madrid take key step in pursuit of Man United target

Manchester United are pushing for a top-four finish this season, and are third in the Premier League table after 33 games. The English giants’ summer plans hinge on their ability to bring Champions League football back to Old Trafford next season.

A return to the premier European club competition would be a huge boost to their finances and would also help attract some of the best players in the world. The Red Devils’ priority this year is a new midfielder, although they could also be tempted to sign two new faces for the position.

United are laying out succession plans for Casemiro, who will leave at the end of this season as a free agent. The Red Devils would ideally like a Premier League-proven candidate for the job, and recent reports have suggested that they have Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes on their wish list.

The 25 year old has been outstanding so far this season, but with the Midlands club already relegated from the Premier League, the player is expected to leave. While United are keeping Gomes under close watch, it now appears that they could face competition from LaLiga for the Brazilian’s signature.

Atletico Madrid want Gomes

According to TEAMtalk, Atletico Madrid have already established contact with Wolves over a move for Gomes this summer. The report states: “Atletico Madrid have opened talks with Wolves over a potential deal for Joao Gomes, who is also a target for Manchester United, with the Spanish giants are stepping up contingency plans as negotiations for Atalanta midfielder Ederson stall.”

Los Rojiblancos are looking for a new midfielder and have reportedly agreed personal terms with Atalanta’s Ederson. However, the failure to reach an agreement with the Serie A club has forced them to consider alternatives. The report adds: “Sources indicate that the two clubs remain some distance apart in their valuation, while agent fees are also yet to be resolved, leaving the transfer at an impasse.”

“As a result, Atletico are actively exploring alternative options across Europe, and TEAMtalk can confirm that Wolves star Joao Gomes, who is being considered by Man Utd, has now firmly entered their thinking.”

“Initial contact has been made with Wolves as Atletico assess the feasibility of a deal, effectively signalling to Atalanta that they are prepared to walk away from negotiations for Ederson if progress is not made.”

Joao Gomes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Premier League 31 28 1 1 9 - 2,476' FA Cup 3 3 - 1 1 - 241' EFL Cup 3 1 - 1 1 - 116' Total 37 32 1 3 11 - 2,833'

Deal possible for £40 million

Wolves are preparing for life in the Championship and are likely to offload the big earners in the squad to address the financial aspects of relegation. Gomes reportedly pockets £131,250 per week at Molineux, so his departure could help ease the club’s wage bill.

The report states that an offer of around £40 million could be enough to convince the Midlands club, adding: “Wolves had initially hoped to command a fee in the region of £50million, but sources suggest a deal closer to £40million is now more realistic, with intermediaries confident an agreement can be reached at that level.”

The Brazilian is already on United’s agenda, but the report insists that he is open to a move to LaLiga as well, stating: “Atletico’s interest is concrete, and Gomes is understood to be open to the move to LaLiga.”

“That said, his representatives are continuing to assess all available options, including those in England, where multiple clubs are keeping a close eye on his situation.”

Final Thoughts

United could be tempted to sign two midfielders this summer, especially with Manuel Ugarte also linked with an exit. As such, while Elliot Anderson may be the Red Devils’ priority target to replace Casemiro, INEOS cannot miss the chance to sign Gomes for a reduced fee.

Featured image Naomi Baker via Getty Images

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