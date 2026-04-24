Pape Gueye: Attractive release clause has United interested



With Manchester United stumbling in their quest to find Casemiro’s replacement from within the Premier League, La Liga could potentially offer them the perfect solution.

The Red Devils had initially identified Elliot Anderson of Nottingham Forest as the Brazilian‘s successor.

However, the Englishman’s price tag and Manchester City’s entry into the race have complicated matters. Even though City are looking at other options, they remain in the driver’s seat.

Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton is considered stylistically similar to Kobbie Mainoo, which is why INEOS are not pushing hard for his signature.

United looking at La Liga to find Casemiro’s successor

Sandro Tonali of Newcastle was another top target, but his price tag and wage demands, coupled with the Italian’s desire to return home, make a switch to Old Trafford unlikely as things stand.

This is why United’s co-owners have been forced to cast a wider net to include players from other top European leagues.

Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni has emerged as a potential target, but whether Los Blancos will sell him remains to be seen.

Not intent on placing all their eggs in one basket, the 20-time English league champions are eyeing Villarreal’s Pape Gueye as a potential low-cost alternative.

Pape Gueye fits the bill

The 27-year-old has four goals and two assists to his name this season, and his power and precision in the middle of the park mark him out as a player to watch out for.

Orgullo Biri have claimed the former Sevilla ace has a €45 million release clause, which United are keen to trigger.

“Manchester United have shown strong interest in Pape Gueye this week, targeting the Villarreal CF midfielder as a possible reinforcement for the upcoming summer transfer window, a deal that could become one of the biggest sales in the Yellow Submarine’s history.

“Pape Gueye, 27, is enjoying his best spell in LaLiga. At Villarreal, he has found consistency, a prominent place in the starting eleven, and a role that enhances his strengths: physical power, constant ball recovery, and a tactical awareness that supports the team on both ends of the pitch.

Attractive release clause

“His impact is undeniable. He wins back possession, breaks lines, and provides balance in transitions. He’s the kind of midfielder who commands space and wins duels. And in the Premier League, that’s worth its weight in gold.

“It’s no coincidence that United have set their sights on him. The English club are looking for a physically imposing player with experience and the ability to compete in high-pressure matches. Gueye fits that shortlist perfectly.

“Villarreal’s position is clear: anyone wanting Gueye will have to pay his €45 million release clause. For a Premier League club, it’s a manageable sum. For Villarreal, it’s a strategic sale. If United make a move, it could be one of the summer’s biggest coups.”

For that price point, a move for Pape Gueye would indeed represent a coup. His FotMob stats back up the claim.

The Senegalese ranks in the 94th percentile for interceptions completed and in the 96th percentile for long balls executed, which shows how he can blend silk with steel.

Now it is up to INEOS to secure his signature.

Feature image David Ramos via Getty Images

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