Fabrizio Romano reveals Carlos Baleba’s stance on Man United transfer

Manchester United are reportedly planning to sign two midfielders this summer.

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming that United’s recruitment team is looking for midfielders whose skill sets complement each other, as well as Kobbie Mainoo.

In that regard, Carlos Baleba, known for his front-foot defending and athleticism, ticks a lot of boxes for United and a transfer in the summer is described as “highly plausible”. He is valued in the region of £50 million.

Manchester United have “verbal agreement” for this summer as well

Fabrizio Romano recently shed more light on United’s pursuit of Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Carlos Baleba.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist said Baleba was the “top target” last summer for United.

The Cameroonian midfield dynamo has experienced a difficult campaign at Brighton, completing 90 minutes only three times in the Premier League. Regardless, Baleba’s profile remains as appealing as ever for United and his name is “under consideration”.

It is understood United had an agreement with Baleba “on personal terms” last August.

“And what I can tell you is that that verbal agreement, nothing signed and nothing close, but that verbal agreement between Baleba and Manchester United from summer 2025 remains valid,” Romano added.

As such, United have already done half the work heading into the summer transfer window, and now all that remains is finding an agreement over a transfer fee with Brighton.

Furthermore, the verbal agreement with Baleba is crucial as United are not the only Premier League giants tracking the 22-year-old.

Last month, Sky Sports claimed that he is also “on Manchester City’s list this summer, however, and Arsenal have also been mentioned in some quarters.”

Battle for Elliot Anderson

United’s battle with City for midfield targets is going to be interesting to watch in the summer, with the Mancunians also keen on signing Elliot Anderson from Nottingham Forest.

However, Forest, who are now in a strong position to avoid relegation to the Championship, have slapped a record price tag of £125 million on his head.

Anderson is undoubtedly a very talented and complete midfielder. Still, such a fee may force his suitors to consider alternatives. This is where the race for Baleba’s signature could get intense.

Featured image Ryan Pierse via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social