Exequiel Palacios: United’s transfer plan for Leverkusen leader emerges

Casemiro delivered yet another energetic performance at Old Trafford, helping Manchester United secure a 2-1 win over Brentford.

The Brazilian veteran rose to head in United’s first goal in the 11th minute, and his thunderous tackles kept the Bees quiet for the majority of Monday night, leading to more chants of “One more year” from the home crowd.

That is not going to happen, however, with Casemiro set to depart at the end of the season. The club hierarchy’s focus is now on finding a player capable of offering a similar level of intensity and steel as the all-conquering South American.

Manchester United closely monitoring Exequiel Palacios

According to Fussballdaten, Manchester United are interested in Argentine midfield dynamo Exequiel Palacios.

Palacios, 27, has proven to be Bayer Leverkusen’s “unsung hero” over the last few seasons, playing an influential role in the side’s Bundesliga triumph under Xabi Alonso.

Palacios was directly involved in 11 goals during the 2023-24 campaign.

The World Cup winner remains a crucial player for Leverkusen, but his “tireless energy” is reportedly attracting the interest of European giants.

It is understood that United and Manchester City have recently “conducted a serious scouting and reporting process for Palacios, primarily due to his versatile playing abilities and defensive robustness.”

Manchester United to make a move for Exequiel Palacios

Palacios’ contract runs to 2030. As such, Leverkusen’s priority is to keep hold of their star.

It is believed that the Bundesliga giants would demand at least €50 million to even enter negotiations for the former River Plate sensation.

Regardless, United intend to make further progress in their pursuit. They are allegedly “preparing to sound out the player.”

At the moment, United’s preferred candidate to replace Casemiro appears to be Real Madrid midfielder Aurélien Tchouaméni. However, Los Blancos are hoping to tie down the Frenchman to a new deal.

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