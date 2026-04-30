Oskar Pietuszewski: Man United eyeing Porto’s incredible dribbler

Manchester United have set their sights on FC Porto’s latest sensation, Oskar Pietuszewski.

It is no secret that United intend to sign a left winger in the summer. Morgan Rogers has emerged as one of the club’s priority targets, with Aston Villa reportedly willing to sanction an £80 million exit.

Rogers is entering his peak years and would be expected to make an immediate impact at United should he move to Old Trafford, similar to Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo.

A report in Portugal suggests that the Red Devils are also keeping an eye on the 17-year-old winger, who could be more of a prospect for the future.

Manchester United interested in Oskar Pietuszewski

According to Portuguese newspaper Record (via Sport Witness), Manchester United are among a host of clubs tracking Oskar Pietuszewski.

The rapid winger, who only moved to Porto from Polish outfit Jagiellonia Białystok in January, has become an instant hit in Portugal, attracting the attention of United, Newcastle United, Liverpool and Manchester City.

Pietuszewski has three goals and four assists to his name in 15 appearances for the Dragons.

More impressively, the Polish wonderkid has raised eyebrows with his fearless dribbling.

Jagiellonia head coach Adrian Siemieniec recently lauded Pietuszewski, stating: “To be honest, I admire this boy because he has the potential to be a truly great footballer and is already asserting himself with league and European competitions.”

Porto’s plan to keep hold of Oskar Pietuszewski

Porto are well aware of the jewel they have on their hands and are already planning to tie him down to a new contract.

Pietuszewski initially signed a three-year deal with the Portuguese giants. Now, Record claim that Porto are preparing to extend his contract until June 2031 and increase his current €60m (£52m) release clause. He was signed for just €10m.

United or any other suitor would have to act decisively to have any chance of signing Pietuszewski this summer.

Christopher Vivell-led United recruitment team would be wise to let Pietuszewski develop further at Porto and keep monitoring him before deciding to spend a significant figure on him. For the time being, the focus should be on bringing in someone like Rogers.

Featured image Mateusz Slodkowski via Getty Images

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