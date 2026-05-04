Kobbie Mainoo: Roy Keane lauds renaissance of Man United star

Manchester United secured a huge 3-2 victory over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Vital victory

The victory meant that United have now qualified for next season’s Champions League.

With Aston Villa also losing, United now have a six-point lead in third place with only nine points left to play for.

Goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko gave United the perfect start, but the Red Devils were pegged back at the start of the second half.

Nonetheless, Kobbie Mainoo, who signed a new contract earlier last week, scored a sublime winner to send Old Trafford into raptures.

Roy Keane on Mainoo

Former United captain Roy Keane was speaking to Sky Sports after the game and praised the influence of Michael Carrick’s matchwinner.

Commenting on the time he spent out of the team under Ruben Amorim, Keane claimed, “it’s a great moment for him. He’s had his challenges over the last few months. That’s the journey of any young player. He’s taken his opportunity. To score the winning goal for any local kid, it’s fantastic.”

Keane also stressed that the last few months will have been a learning curve for him, explaining, “the last six months will be quite good for him. For a young player at a big club, he comes on the scene and getting all the headlines, doing well and then getting involved with England. The last few months, people have been talking about him going out on loan, but I always said that sometimes you have to sit and learn, watch the game and the team.”

The Irishman also stated that Mainoo will have learnt more from the last few months when he was not playing than when he first broke into the side.

Keane continued, “he’s had to mature, he’s got his new deal, he’s had to learn his trade. He’s a young player, he’s still learning, he’s got years before he even peaks.”

The former midfielder also said that Mainoo will benefit from the experience around him in the team and learn from his teammates moving forward.

Mainoo will next be in action this coming Saturday when United travel to the Stadium of Light to face Sunderland.

Kobbie Mainoo 2025/2026 stats

Games played Goals Assists Mins played 27 1 3 1536

Source: transfermarkt.com

Featured image by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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