Patrick Dorgu: Man United ace responds to Amorim’s past criticism

Manchester United full-back Patrick Dorgu returned to action in the 3-2 win over Liverpool at Old Trafford on Sunday, 3 May, in the Premier League. The Red Devils were 2-0 up at the break, thanks to goals from Matheus Cunha and Benjamin Sesko, but the Merseyside club rallied in the second half to make it 2-2.

Caretaker manager Michael Carrick brought on the Dane to replace the misfiring Bryan Mbeumo in the 76th minute, but it was Kobbie Mainoo who scored the winner a minute later. The result helped the Red Devils open up a six-point gap in third place with three games remaining in the season.

Dorgu had very little time to have an influence, although fans will be delighted to have him back after an injury ruined his momentum under Carrick.

Dorgu’s tryst with Amorim

Dorgu was one of former head coach Ruben Amorim’s first signings at United, arriving at the Theatre of Dreams in January 2025. The Portuguese used the Dane mostly in the left-sided wing-back position in his controversial 3-4-3 system.

Dorgu did appear at times on the opposite flank, and also covered in attack on a couple of occasions. The 21 year old had a mixed time under Amorim, registering one goal and three assists in 40 games.

The Portuguese head coach was sacked by United in January this year, bringing an end to a turbulent 14-month spell that saw a lot of controversies, including public criticism of players. In November 2025, following a 1-0 defeat to Everton, Amorim claimed that Dorgu was nervous every time he touched the ball, stating: “You can feel the anxiety every time Patrick touches the ball. I can feel the anxiety.”

Amorim’s departure and Carrick’s subsequent arrival saw United shift to a 4-2-3-1 formation, which revitalised Dorgu. The Dane was deployed in an attacking role by the Englishman, and he responded by scoring in the wins against Manchester City and Arsenal before picking up a hamstring injury. Following his return to full fitness, Dorgu has now responded to Amorim’s comments.

Patrick Dorgu Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 23 14 3 3 5 - 1,348' FA Cup 1 1 - - - - 90' EFL Cup 1 1 - - - - 45' Total 25 16 3 3 5 - 1,483'

Amorim’s words hurt Dorgu

Speaking to The Telegraph ahead of Sunday’s game, Dorgu revealed that Amorim’s words affected him. He said: “It hit me a little bit when Amorim says that because when the coach speaks bad about you [criticises you], it is always going to affect you a little bit.”

“I just took it in the best possible way and tried to improve my game. Even before [Amorim] got sacked in the last couple of games, I started to get into a rhythm as people [team-mates] started going to Afcon. I had a good moment.”

“I just had to take that confidence into [the regimes of Darren] Fletcher and Carrick. I just tried to play with a bit more confidence and express myself.”

The Dane went on to acknowledge that he was suffering from a lack of confidence when the Portuguese made those comments, adding: “I don’t think that was the word he [Amorim] was looking for. Anxious? I don’t think it was that. I just think I didn’t have any confidence and the team was not in a good moment at that time.”

“I think he said it at the wrong time because I played well in the national team. I don’t see how I can play well in one and play bad in the other, and all of a sudden I am anxious.”

Final Thoughts

Dorgu’s return from injury will be a welcome boost to United as they aim to end the season on a high. The Red Devils have already qualified for next season’s Champions League, and securing third place in the Premier League this year would be a massive turnaround from the humiliation of finishing 15th in the last campaign.

Patrick Dorgu’s game by numbers vs. Arsenal: 34 touches

6 ball recoveries

4 aerials contested

3 aerials won

3 touches in the box

2 tackles attempted

2 tackles won

2 shots

1 wonder goal Such a shame for him to pick up an injury in this vein of form. 😢 pic.twitter.com/BQvEaN0CST — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) January 25, 2026

Featured image Justin Setterfield via Getty Images

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