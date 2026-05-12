Christos Mouzakitis: Olympiakos starlet is part of Man United’s summer plan

Manchester United are interested in signing Olympiacos starlet Christos Mouzakitis as an inside source reveals their plan for Carlos Baleba this summer, according to a new report.

Greek Gem

Mouzakitis is quietly emerging as one of the best midfield prospects in Europe, though his reputation remains under the radar as attention is not always directed towards the Greek Super League.

The 19-year-old is an all-rounder, capable of dropping deep to help progress play or pushing forward as a more advanced No. 8 to join the attack.

An academy expert describes his best traits as his “work rate and decision-making; he’s a high-volume tackler who recovers possession effectively, boasting impressive stamina to cover ground throughout 90 minutes.”

The Athens native “excels in transitional phases” where his vision and incisive passing can quickly turn defence into attack. He has drawn comparisons to former Paris Saint-Germain maestro Marco Verratti and Croatian superstar Luka Modric.

Mouzakitis has already represented his country, making his senior debut at 17 and becoming one of Greece’s youngest ever players in the process. Having joined his boyhood club at just seven years of age, Olympiacos are understood to be asking for a fee in the region of £26 million for their prized jewel.

Sky Sports reveals United have identified Mouzakitis as a highly rated prospect to help revamp their midfield. French wonderkid Ayyoub Bouaddi is also on the list, though the 18-year-old is expected to cost up to £50 million after already impressing for LOSC Lille in Ligue 1.

Striking Early for Baleba

The Red Devils are set to sign two new midfielders, though a third – likely one of these “younger prospects” – will also arrive if a buyer can be found for Manuel Ugarte.

Baleba, Brighton & Hove Albion’s 22-year-old midfield enforcer, remains a “top target” to bring more dynamism and physicality to the middle of the pitch. Personal terms were agreed with the Cameroon international last summer, but the Seagulls refused to enter negotiations.

United are planning to reignite their interest at the end of the season, having maintained close contact with the player’s camp over the past twelve months. There were even overtures made to see if a deal could be struck in January, Sky Sports reports.

One well-placed source claims INEOS are “keen to get him in before the World Cup” to enable a full pre-season, given Cameroon did not qualify for the tournament.

Final Thoughts

Both Mouzakitis and Bouaddi are outstanding prospects with a maturity and well-roundedness that belies their respective ages. If Ugarte could be shifted to enable either one to arrive in his place, while two more established operators – say Baleba and Elliot Anderson – were signed to compete with Kobbie Mainoo for the starting eleven, it would constitute a comprehensive overhaul of the stalling engine room.

Featured image Diogo Cardoso via Getty Images

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