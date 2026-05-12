Ederson: Atalanta chief breaks silence on United target’s future

Manchester United’s disappointing 0-0 draw away to Sunderland last weekend was a stark reminder of the huge job at hand for INEOS this summer. The Red Devils were without Casemiro, who missed the visit to the Stadium of Light with a knock.

With Manuel Ugarte also unavailable, caretaker manager Michael Carrick opted to station Mason Mount in an unaccustomed central midfield role alongside Kobbie Mainoo. Unfortunately, the former Chelsea man failed to impress, with United struggling to control the game in the absence of the veteran Brazilian.

Casemiro has already announced that he will leave this summer as a free agent, and the Red Devils are rightly scrambling to identify his replacement. While Premier League-proven candidates dominate the English giants’ wish list, they are also considering opportunistic moves for players from foreign leagues.

Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni and VfB Stuttgart’s Angelo Stiller are long-term targets, but previous reports suggest that United are also considering a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson.

United step up Ederson pursuit

Ederson started his career with Desportivo Brasil before breaking into the senior side. After spending time with Cruzeiro, Corinthians and Fortaleza, he moved to Salernitana in January 2022.

His performances with the Campanian club earned him admirers at Bergamo, and Atalanta prised him away six months later. Since arriving at the New Balance Arena, the Brazilian has become a mainstay in the starting XI.

Known for his tackling and ball-winning abilities as well as his work ethic, Ederson has already turned heads at clubs across the continent. This season, the 26 year old has registered three goals and two assists in 40 appearances across all competitions, all but four of which were starts.

Ederson Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Serie A 29 25 2 1 3 - 2,145' UEFA Champions League 9 9 1 1 1 - 724' Italy Cup 2 2 - - - - 210' Total 40 36 3 2 4 - 3,079'

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United have already agreed personal terms with Ederson and are willing to offer him exorbitant wages. Atalanta CEO Luca Percassi has now responded to the rising rumours about the player’s future.

Atalanta yet to receive offer for Ederson

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Percassi revealed that the Bergamo side are yet to receive any official offer for their prized asset. He said: “We haven’t received any official offers, just expressions of interest from other clubs. I think it’s unlikely that clubs will make a move before the end of the season.”

However, Percassi hinted that they could consider an exit for Ederson this summer, adding: “It’s normal for our players to attract interest, but we’ll assess the situation when the time is right, with great composure and calm.”

Previous reports suggested that Atletico Madrid had also agreed personal terms with Ederson. However, it now appears that the LaLiga giants have shifted their focus to Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Joao Gomes.

Final Thoughts

United must sign a proper replacement for Casemiro, and Ederson’s lack of Premier League experience does raise doubts about his ability to hit the ground running at Old Trafford. Perhaps INEOS will be better advised to stick to their Premier League-proven strategy to reinforce their midfield this summer, although there is no denying that the Atalanta man could prove to be a fine backup option.

Featured image Francesco Scaccianoce via Getty Images

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