Jarrod Bowen: Man United attacking target decides where he will play next season



Manchester United expect to use this summer transfer window to assemble a super team capable of challenging on multiple fronts.

After a disastrous 2024-25 campaign, the club have managed to turn things around this season, albeit at the cost of a mid-season change in the technical bench.

A stronger second half under Michael Carrick has seen the Red Devils push for Champions League football, with a third-place finish in the league well within reach.

With a return to Europe’s premier competition all but secured, all eyes are now on how INEOS will strengthen the team to compete on multiple fronts.

Battling solely on the domestic front last season meant the 20-time English champions could get by with a smaller squad, but that will not be so next season. They desperately need greater depth and quality heading into 2026-27.

Better options are needed, which means pursuing players who can make an immediate impact. Much like Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha, who were signed last summer, United need to go for quality, proven Premier League names once again.

Jarrod Bowen links

According to a Teamtalk report, the Red Devils are keeping a “close watch on Bowen’s future.” It is easy to see why they want Jarrod Bowen.

The dangerous Hammer has contributed eight goals and ten assists in 36 league games this season, and with West Ham United facing relegation, giving Bowen a Premier League lifeline could represent real value.

But does a potential drop to the Championship automatically force him to assess his future?

Bowen decides on his West Ham future

Teamtalk claims Bowen has already made up his mind about where he will play next season:

“Bowen is extremely settled in London and loves life in the capital, meaning he is in no rush to push for an exit regardless of how West Ham’s season ends.”

For his experience and versatility, capable of operating as a winger or a striker, Bowen would have been a brilliant addition to this Manchester United side. His pace, technical ability, and clinical finishing would have elevated the squad considerably.

However, with a move now looking increasingly unlikely, The Red Devils will need to look elsewhere. Given the calibre of the alternatives available, such as Ilman Ndiaye and Yan Diomande, identifying the right targets should not prove too difficult.

Featured image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

