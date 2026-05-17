Rasmus Hojlund confirms permanent Man United exit in “emotional” message



Striker Rasmus Hojlund has confirmed that his association with Manchester United has permanently come to an end, and he can now be fully considered a Napoli player.

Permanent exit

Earlier this afternoon, it emerged that Hojlund has completed a permanent transfer to Napoli following the Italian club’s qualification for next season’s Champions League.

Hojlund joined Napoli on an initial loan deal last summer. This deal included an obligation for the move to become permanent if the Partenopei secure Champions League football.

Antonio Conte’s side booked their place in the competition by beating Pisa 3-0, giving themselves a comfortable five-point advantage over fifth-placed Como with one Serie A game left to play. Hojlund played a key role in the victory, setting up Scott McTominay’s opener before getting on the score sheet himself in second-half stoppage time.

The strike marked Hojlund’s 15th in 43 appearances for Napoli.

Last week, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that United are in line to receive a total package of €50m from parting ways with the Denmark international.

Hojlund has seemingly confirmed as much, as he took to social media to pen a farewell message to United.

Hojlund’s message

The 23-year-old wrote, “This goal felt symbolic because it means two things.”

“We now secured Champions League with Napoli, which means because of my contract I’m now officially a Napoli player and I’m saying goodbye to Manchester United.”

“That feels weird, because for the past year I already feel like a Napoli player. The way you fans supported me, made me feel like home and let me find my confidence again is something I’m so grateful for.”

“To say goodbye to Manchester United is something that kinda feels emotional too. My childhood dream came true by playing at Old Trafford in a red jersey.”

He added, “So the goal today symbolizes a new confident start, in which I will give everything for the time ahead to Napoli, and a thank you to all the fans, players and staff of Manchester United who made the dream I had as a kid come true. It’s time for new dreams, so let’s chase them.”

Meanwhile, United guaranteed themselves to finish in third place in the Premier League table by beating Nottingham Forest 3-2. Luke Shaw, Matheus Cunha and Bryan Mbeumo grabbed United’s goals.

Featured image Francesco Pecoraro via Getty Image

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