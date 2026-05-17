Morgan Gibbs-White: Major update on Man United target’s future

Manchester United are preparing for a major midfield rebuild this summer to offset Casemiro’s departure. With Manuel Ugarte’s future also uncertain, the Red Devils could sign more than one player to strengthen the position ahead of a crucial campaign.

INEOS have enjoyed tremendous success with their strategy of targeting Premier League-proven names last summer and that trend is likely to continue this year. Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson, who has been outstanding this season, is reportedly on their wish list and open to a move to Old Trafford as well.

However, the English midfielder is not the only talent from the West Bridgford side currently under consideration at the Theatre of Dreams. United also need a long-term successor for Bruno Fernandes, who will turn 32 this September.

Recent reports have suggested that Morgan Gibbs-White has been identified as an option to fill the boots of the mercurial Portuguese.

United want Gibbs-White

Gibbs-White has been in sensational form this season, registering 16 goals and seven assists in 51 appearances across competitions, 43 of which were starts.

Morgan Gibbs-White Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 33 13 4 1 - 2,933' UEFA Europa League 14 10 3 3 2 - 937' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - 74' EFL Cup 1 0 - - 1 - 28' Total 51 43 16 7 4 - 3,972'

The Forest skipper’s creativity, eye for goal, and his work ethic make him a fantastic replacement for Fernandes at Old Trafford. The 26 year old is entering his prime, and his Premier League experience could also prove invaluable for the Red Devils.

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that United are preparing a blockbuster €200 million offer for Gibbs-White and Anderson this summer. An update on the situation has now emerged.

Forest confident of Gibbs-White stay

According to TEAMtalk, Forest are confident of keeping hold of their prized asset. The report states: “Nottingham Forest are increasingly confident captain Morgan Gibbs-White will remain at the City Ground this summer despite growing interest from several top clubs and the likely departure of Elliot Anderson, TEAMtalk can reveal.”

The West Bridgford side believe only one of Gibbs-White and Anderson will leave this summer, and it appears increasingly likely that it will be Anderson rather than their captain.

Gibbs-White is under contract until 2028 and the report states that Forest are confident that the 26 year old will not push for an exit, adding: “TEAMtalk can reveal the club are confident Gibbs-White will not actively push for an exit this summer after committing his long-term future to Forest with a new contract signed last year.”

Meanwhile, the West Bridgford club believe their skipper could become even more important if Anderson ends up leaving this summer. The report continues: “Sources close to Forest state the club’s hierarchy view Gibbs-White not only as one of their most important players on the pitch, but also as a key figure within the dressing room and leadership structure.”

“Internally, there is a belief that maintaining stability around the captain will become even more important if Anderson departs.”

Final Thoughts

With Fernandes in red-hot form this season, perhaps Gibbs-White is not a priority for United this summer. However, the Red Devils will get the chance to observe both Anderson and Gibbs-White up close when they host Forest at Old Trafford on Sunday, 17 May, in their penultimate game of the season.

Bruno Fernandes has won the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year award five times, more than any other player in Manchester United HISTORY. 2020. 2021. 2024. 2025. 2026. 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/1Dhg76T249 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) May 15, 2026

Feature image Clive Brunskill via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social