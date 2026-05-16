Andre Onana: Club ready to test Man United’s resolve with interesting offer



Andre Onana may have played his last game for Manchester United, with his 103rd appearance for the club now looking increasingly unlikely.

As good a goalkeeper as the Cameroon international is, he simply could not find the consistency United demanded.

Between the sticks at Old Trafford, errors kept coming, and two seasons in, United had seen enough. Last summer, they went out and signed a new number one.

Senne Lammens arrived and has proven to be everything the 20-time English champions wanted in a modern goalkeeper.

Almost immediately, Onana was moved on, leaving on a season-long loan to Turkish Süper Lig side Trabzonspor.

Andre Onana has rediscovered his form in Turkey

The move to Turkey has been exactly what Onana needed. He has gone there and become a hero.

So impressive has he been that Trabzonspor president Ertugrul Dogan recently confessed: “We love him. If the conditions are right, we want him to stay.”

What is clear, according to a report relayed by The Peoples Person, is that Onana’s time at M16 is up. He is wanted gone, and he knows it.

Where next?

The Daily Mail has now weighed in on the goalkeeper’s future, with some interesting claims.

On where the shot-stopper is headed, the outlet reports:

“Trabzon have decided that they want to keep him and currently the most likely option is that he stays there on loan, although there will be interest from other clubs.”

Manchester United have a decision to make

It will be fascinating to see whether The Manchester Reds agree to another loan exit.

INEOS are reportedly hoping to recover as much as possible of the £47.2 million they paid Inter Milan to sign him, and Onana’s resurgent form could work in their favour on that front.

With two years still remaining on his contract, now could be the moment to push for a permanent sale.

So whether a loan proposal from Turkey is enough to satisfy the Old Trafford hierarchy remains to be seen.

Featured image Michael Regan via Getty Images

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