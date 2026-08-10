Marcus Rashford decides on Man United future after return to training



Marcus Rashford has made a key call on his Manchester United future following his return to training, a new report has claimed.

Rashford returns

Rashford is back at United for pre-season training following Barcelona’s decision not to make his signing permanent.

The forward spent last season on loan at Barcelona, where he impressed. He contributed 14 goals and as many assists across all competitions to help the Blaugrana retain their La Liga crown. Barcelona had the option to keep him for £26m but they decided not to exercise it.

The Catalan giants proposed another loan deal or to keep him for £13m but United stood their ground, making it clear there was no room for fresh discussions.

Rashford returned from his World Cup break on Sunday, joining his United teammates for pre-season training in Dublin.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that he has been assigned a new squad number, strongly hinting that Michael Carrick is prepared to work with him. Carrick was United’s skipper when Rashford made his debut in 2016. The pair also worked together when Carrick was a coach at Old Trafford.

Now, Samuel Luckhurst of The Sun has revealed that Rashford is prepared to make it work at United.

Rashford’s decision

Luckhurst writes, “Marcus Rashford is back at Manchester United and wants to revive his Old Trafford career.”

“Sources say the 28-year-old is committed to making a fist of it back at his boyhood club despite a turbulent three years.”

Joining up with the United squad in Ireland 👊➕ pic.twitter.com/8VFeXT9mHa — Manchester United (@ManUtd) August 9, 2026

“Rashford, who did not have a squad number after Matheus Cunha was handed the ‘10’ last year, could make his return for United against Amorim’s AC Milan in Poland on Saturday.”

Rashford has not played for United since December 12 2024, after which he was banished from the team by Amorim. The pair fell out, with Rashford’s attitude and behaviour being called into question.

The 28-year-old has two years remaining on his Old Trafford contract.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 7/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a journalist with a strong Man United record.

✅ Rashford’s return to training plus assignment of a new squad number has already been revealed.

✅ There doesn’t seem to be concrete interest in the forward

⚠️ Rashford has yet to react or speak on his return

TPP view

We believe Marcus Rashford is prepared to stay at Man United and work under Michael Carrick but an exit can’t be totally ruled out

Featured image Alex Caparros via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social