David Raum an option for Man United after Lewis Hall snub – The Athletic

Manchester United’s pursuit of Newcastle United left-back Lewis Hall may have ended in disappointment, but that has not stopped the club from pursuing other targets for the job. The Red Devils are looking to add more cover for the position following the departure of Tyrell Malacia and Patrick Dorgu’s switch to a more attacking role.

With Harry Amass also linked with a loan exit this summer, United turned to Hall as a possible long-term replacement for Luke Shaw, who recently turned 31. However, a recent report relayed by The Peoples Person suggests that the Magpies have no desire to part ways with their prized asset this year.

The situation has prompted the Red Devils to consider alternatives for the position. While INEOS have mostly targeted Premier League-proven candidates of late, they are also eyeing established figures from foreign leagues.

One such player is RB Leipzig speedster David Raum, who has been linked with a move to Old Trafford for some time.

An established name in the Bundesliga

Raum is not the rising talent that has been the focus of INEOS’ rebuilding exercise at the Theatre of Dreams. Instead, the German is an established face in the Bundesliga, a proven name who could add another dimension to United’s left flank.

The 28 year old moved to the Red Bull Arena from TSG Hoffenheim in the summer of 2022 and has been indispensable for the club so far. Last season, Raum registered three goals and nine assists in 34 appearances across all competitions for Leipzig.

David Raum Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow cards Second yellow cards Red cards Minutes played Bundesliga 30 29 3 7 6 - - 2,556' DFB-Pokal 4 4 - 2 1 - - 360' Total 25/26: 34 33 3 9 7 - - 2,916'

The German’s contract with the Bundesliga club expires in less than 12 months, which could also open doors for a possible cut-price deal this summer. An update on the Red Devils’ pursuit of the player has now emerged that will certainly delight fans.

Raum an option for United

According to The Athletic, Raum is an option for United as a possible alternative to Hall. The report states: “Raum’s creativity comes from his wand of a left foot. He is one of the best left-footed crossers in the world (he attempted 3.6 open-play crosses per 90 last season), capable of a variety of deliveries from close to the touchline or the left half-space.”

“His deliveries aren’t speculative hit-and-hope efforts, but intentional, dangerous crosses designed to get the best out of whichever player he is trying to find.”

The report argues that Raum’s arrival could be a boon for Benjamin Sesko, with the duo working together during their time at the Red Bull Arena. It continues: “Benjamin Sesko can vouch for the quality of Raum’s crossing.”

“The United striker paired well with him in the past, and Raum’s athleticism (as a player from the Red Bull network of clubs, it should come as little surprise that he can run for days) means he can battle with some of the trickier wingers around.”

However, the report warns that Leipzig are under no pressure to let Raum leave, concluding: “The Bundesliga club’s €140 million (£120m, $161m) sale of Yan Diomande to Real Madrid reduces their need to part ways with their captain, but Raum would be an energetic presence on both sides of the ball at Carrick’s United and could help build a positive dressing room, too.”

Final Thoughts

Raum’s energy and crossing ability make him a superb cover for Shaw at Old Trafford. INEOS, as such, must take advantage of his contract situation and prise him away this summer.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 8/10

Why?

✅ Reported by a top-tier source with a strong Manchester United track record.

✅ David Raum interest has previously been covered by TPP.

⚠️ No official confirmation from club.

TPP view

We believe Raum could be an option for United to reinforce the left-back position. However, The Athletic does not mention any plans for the club to make a move at the moment, so perhaps there is nothing more to the saga.

Featured image Maja Hitij via Getty Images

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