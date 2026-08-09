Adam Wharton: Chelsea, Real Madrid looking to crush Man United’s dream



Manchester United are still looking for that elusive third midfield signing to complete Michael Carrick’s planned revamp.

Andrey Santos has impressed in pre-season, while Youri Tielemans’ cameo against Paris Saint-Germain was appreciated by the fans.

Given Mason Mount‘s form while playing in a deeper role during pre-season, INEOS were mulling over not signing another midfielder.

But the former Chelsea ace’s injury on Saturday now means the Red Devils have no choice but to re-enter the market.

Adam Wharton back on United’s agenda

CaughtOffside have claimed that the 20-time English league champions are actively looking at Adam Wharton of Crystal Palace.

The only problem is that the Eagles want £86 million for their talisman, a fee INEOS are unlikely to cough up considering they also want to sign a new left-back and a backup striker.

Chelsea are seen as United’s main rivals, while Real Madrid are also admirers of the 22-year-old. The level of interest effectively means Palace do not need to lower their valuation, with even a bidding war a possibility.

“Manchester United remain interested in strengthening their midfield with Crystal Palace star Adam Wharton, but an increasingly crowded transfer race threatens to complicate their plans.

Chelsea, Real Madrid stand in United’s way

“The major obstacle is Palace’s enormous valuation, particularly with Chelsea becoming more aggressive and Real Madrid continuing to monitor developments.

“Man United’s interest remains active, although Crystal Palace’s demand of around €100 million has prevented negotiations from accelerating.

“Chelsea represent the biggest danger. Recent reports suggest that the Blues have resumed discussions with Palace and that Wharton remains a priority for Xabi Alonso.”

United had initially viewed Adam Wharton as being stylistically similar to Kobbie Mainoo, but it is clear that a player of the England international’s skillset would work wonders in Carrick‘s system.

Adam Wharton would be perfect for Carrick ball

The head coach prefers to control the tempo of games while looking at deep-lying playmakers to break the lines with their passing. The Eagles talisman fits the bill perfectly.

It will be interesting to see if INEOS go all out to land the former Blackburn Rovers ace, or if they push for a more robust presence like Carlos Baleba. Fans will hope a low-cost alternative is not signed in the end.

The Peoples Person Reliability Assessment

Overall credibility: 6/10

Why?

Man United’s interest in the player is well known.

Carrick is desperate for reinforcements following Mount’s injury.

Crystal Palace’s asking price remains prohibitive.

TPP view

We believe United’s interest in Adam Wharton is genuine, but they are unlikely to pay as much as Palace want. Both Chelsea and Real Madrid could potentially gazump them as both clubs are not shy of spending big.

Feature image Alex Livesey via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social