Manchester United are gearing up for one of the club’s biggest transfer windows in recent memory as Champions League football is set to return to Old Trafford next season.

The War Chest is Ready

The most urgent priority is a complete revamp in midfield, with three new options expected to arrive to replace Casemiro and Manuel Ugarte, provided a buyer can be found for the Uruguay international.

But reinforcements are also planned for the left-hand side, though whether a full-back or winger takes precedence remains to be seen. A more experienced striker is another target, while a new No. 2 to back up Senne Lammens will also be required.

One well-placed source reveals there is “near certainty” United’s budget this summer will eclipse last year’s £240 million outlay in order to fund this dramatic overhaul of Michael Carrick’s squad. And while the bulk of the war chest will be directed towards the engine room, United remain on the lookout for market opportunities elsewhere on the pitch — such as AC Milan superstar Rafael Leao.

Open For Sale

Despite Leao’s contract at the San Siro containing an eye-watering £152 million release clause, the Italian giants are understood to be open to offers around the £43m mark. This dramatic price drop would qualify as the type of opportunity United, who hold a long-standing admiration for the 26-year-old forward, are open to.

I Rossoneri are prepared to cut their losses for two reasons: firstly, Leao’s deal expires in two years’ time; and, secondly, there are growing concerns over clashes with manager Massimiliano Allegri and his coaching staff, with the relationship described as being on the “verge of breaking down.”

The Portugal international possesses one of the most exciting attacking profiles in European football. He stands 6’2″, with a powerful frame and rapid speed, while offering skill and lethal finishing in equal measure.

If he were able to harness this outrageous selection of attributes with a better focus and work ethic, it would justify teammate Luka Modric’s assessment of him: “When I train with him, I see he is one of the best players in the world. The incredible thing is that he can still improve, it just depends on him.”

United in two minds

There are striking resemblances between Leao and a Red Devil currently exiled in Barcelona on a season-long loan, which may explain United’s hesitancy to pursue a move. A report relayed by The Peoples Person reveals United have rejected the chance to sign Leao after he was offered to a number of Premier League clubs, including newly crowned champions Arsenal.

However, AC Milan expert Pietro Balzano Prota contends the Mancunian club remain “genuinely interested” in the Almada native, suggesting a deal is not dead in the water.

And a different update from Italy claims United were exploring a potential swap deal, involving either Joshua Zirkzee, Manuel Ugarte or Marcus Rashford. Zirkzee, the sinking Dutchman, is the player said to be of most interest to Milan.

Final Thoughts

It would be a risky move by INEOS to target a forward with world-class ability on the pitch but a poor attitude off it, given the decisions the hierarchy have made since taking the helm in 2024.

But if Leao could be signed at a cut-price rate by including a player with no future at Old Trafford, it may just convince them to roll the dice on a talent with the potential to be one of the world’s most devastating attackers.

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

