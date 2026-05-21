Sandro Tonali: Man United’s plan for Newcastle talisman unveiled

Manchester United are accelerating plans to launch a blockbuster raid for Newcastle United maestro Sandro Tonali, according to an explosive new report.

Back on the Menu

Alongside Elliot Anderson, Tonali, 26, was identified as one of Manchester United’s leading targets to overhaul their midfield this summer, with Casemiro set to leave on a free transfer and Manuel Ugarte expected to join the Brazilian if a buyer can be found.

However, Newcastle are intent on keeping their best players, even after a difficult campaign at St James’ Park. A prohibitive asking price of £100 million — similar to the fee required for Anderson — was laid down to deter Tonali’s suitors, which included Arsenal, Manchester City and Juventus.

This led United to cool their interest, exploring alternatives such as Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni and West Ham United dynamo Mateus Fernandes. But reports from Italy in recent days claim the Red Devils are once again exploring a deal for Tonali, with a growing sense that the Magpies have softened their stance after a drop in price.

One update relayed by The Peoples Person revealed United are leading the charge and “ready to submit a suitable offer”.

This has now been confirmed by Serie A expert Gianluca Di Marzio, who reveals United have “confidence” they will be able to bring the Italy international to Old Trafford this summer.

Double Deal

The Sky Sports reporter claims United are looking to strike a double deal for Tonali and Atalanta dynamo Ederson, which is explained in greater detail here. There are few better sources of transfer news in Italy than Di Marzio, suggesting this one-two knockout punch to “strengthen” midfield is one to be taken seriously.

GOAL claims United see Ederson’s versatility and Tonali’s “elite” technique as the perfect complement in midfield, though capturing the Brazilian in Italy will be far cheaper than signing the Italian in England.

Nonetheless, Newcastle are under increasing pressure to generate funds after missing out on European football next season. A dismal transfer window last summer has left Eddie Howe’s squad imbalanced and in need of fresh blood.

But they will be forced to sanction big-money departures in order to fund this — with Tonali one of their most valuable assets. He is not the most important midfielder on Tyneside, however, as captain Bruno Guimaraes remains the beating heart of the club.

Other potential candidates, such as Tino Livramento and Lewis Hall, are considered untouchable by Howe, given their quality and potential. This leaves Tonali, along with wantaway winger Anthony Gordon — linked to Bayern Munich — as two of the only players capable of commanding sizeable fees.

Final Thoughts

Tonali is an all-action warrior in midfield, with outstanding athleticism and an unrelenting engine. He balances this with quality on the ball as well as a goal-scoring threat from distance.

The Italian is also understood to be an excellent presence in the dressing room as well, which, in combination with his age and proven Premier League pedigree, ticks virtually every box INEOS are looking for in a new midfielder this summer.

If United can exploit their rival’s weak situation to bolster their engine room with one of the finest operators in Europe, it will be arguably INEOS’s biggest coup at the helm yet.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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