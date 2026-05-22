Sandro Tonali: Carrick wants Man United to focus on Newcastle gem

Manchester United are very close to sealing their first summer signing, as per reports in Italy.

On Friday morning, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United have struck an agreement with Atalanta for their combative midfielder Ederson.

However, respected Italian journalist Gianluca Di Marzio suggests United’s priority is to secure the services of a former Serie A gem.

Michael Carrick pushing to sign Sandro Tonali

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Manchester United have decided to shift their attention to Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali, regardless of the Ederson deal.

It is claimed that the Italian box-to-box midfield dynamo is the first player United’s new permanent head coach Michael Carrick specifically wants at Old Trafford.

Furthermore, Tonali and Newcastle allegedly have a gentleman’s agreement that the player would be allowed to join a top club should the Magpies fail to qualify for the Champions League.

Eddie Howe’s side are not going to feature in any European competition next season.

The report further adds that the 26-year-old’s price is not known, whether it’s £86m or £60m-£69m plus add-ons, but there is a good chance a deal will go through.

Sandro Tonali prefers Manchester United

The former AC Milan regista has proven to be an integral part of Howe’s intensity-based style at Newcastle, impressing with his physicality and relentless work-rate. As such, United are not the only club to have shown interest in Tonali.

Di Marzio reveals Enzo Maresca’s Manchester City are also following Tonali.

Sandro Tonali Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 35 - 2 4 - 2,545' UEFA Champions League 11 1 1 2 - 955' EFL Cup 4 - 2 1 - 219' FA Cup 3 2 2 - - 300' Total 53 3 7 7 - 4,019'

However, the Italy international believes he will get more time at United and considers that crucial.

Finally, it is reported that Tonali and “perhaps” Ederson are the two midfield reinforcements identified by Carrick to strengthen the area following Casemiro’s departure.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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