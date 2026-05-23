Ederson: Atalanta boss drops huge transfer hint on Man United target



Atalanta boss Raffaele Palladino has given a huge hint regarding Manchester United midfield target Ederson.

Ederson interest

As the summer transfer window approaches, United are expected to make midfield reinforcements their priority, with up to three new signings likely to come in.

United are exploring moves for several targets, with Atalanta’s Ederson one of them. In recent days, links to the Brazil international have intensified, with United appearing to step up their plans.

Ederson’s contract expires in 2027 and Atalanta are eager not to lose him on a free. This summer represents the best possible chance of attaining as much money as possible from parting ways with him.

There have been suggestions that there is an agreement in place between United and Ederson’s camp over a five-year deal. A recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that United and Atalanta are also close to striking a deal, although Fabrizio Romano refuted such claims.

Ederson was an unused substitute during Atalanta’s 1-1 draw with Fiorentina on Friday evening, further fuelling speculation that a switch to Old Trafford is on the cards.

Palladino addressed Ederson’s situation after the full-time whistle and explained why he did not play against La Viola. The 42-year-old coach confirmed that the player was left out because of the uncertainty surrounding his future. When explaining that talks are ongoing, he stopped just short of explicitly naming United.

Ederson hint

Palladino said, “Ederson out? It was a decision we agreed with the boy because there’s something going on in the transfer market.”

“The fact that such a player is being followed by such a big club should be a source of pride.”

Ederson has made 41 appearances across all competitions this season. He has contributed three goals and two assists in that period.

United also seem to be stepping up their pursuit of West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes. The Hammers are close to relegation and the Red Devils want to beat the competition to the Portuguese midfielder.

Michael Carrick and his players are next in action on Sunday when they go away to Brighton & Hove Albion in their final game of the 2025/26 season.

Feature image Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

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