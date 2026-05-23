Mateus Fernandes: Major development in United’s pursuit

Bruno Fernandes will remain the focal point of Manchester United’s midfield, regardless of which new midfielders arrive this summer.

Most recently, Fernandes was named the Premier League’s Player of the Season, underlining his impact at United this season.

Now, the club’s hierarchy are working on bringing in a player seen as Bruno Fernandes 2.0.

Manchester United ramp up Mateus Fernandes pursuit

Early in April, The Peoples Person relayed a report suggesting that Bruno Fernandes wants West Ham United’s Mateus Fernandes to be his successor at Old Trafford.

Since then, United have explored the possibility of signing Fernandes from West Ham, whose negotiating position has weakened amid the real threat of relegation to the Championship.

The technically gifted 21-year-old impressed in an advanced midfield role at Southampton before earning plaudits as an all-phase number eight at West Ham. This explains the growing interest in his services.

According to The Sun, United have had more recent discussions with West Ham about the availability of Fernandes.

It is claimed United’s interest in the Portuguese youngster has “ramped up in recent weeks”.

“If West Ham are relegated, it will put pressure on the Hammers to recoup money through sales, with Fernandes a valuable asset,” the report adds.

Manchester United ahead of Arsenal

Furthermore, it is understood that Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain have also been keeping an eye on Fernandes, who was nominated for Young Player of the Year.

Mateus Fernandes Premier League stats: 2025/26 Season

Appearances 35 Minutes per game 84 Touches 58.8 Key passes 1.0 Accurate passes 38 Interceptions 1.0 Tackles 2.8

Source: Sofascore

Recently, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United would be the most likely destination for the West Ham star if he were to stay at a club in England.

Still, PSG may still make things difficult for the Red Devils, who may need to act even more quickly to get the deal over the line for the £60 million-rated midfielder.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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