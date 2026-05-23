Lewis Hall: United on alert after major development at Newcastle

Manchester United have reportedly been working extensively behind the scenes to secure approval from their transfer targets ahead of the summer transfer window.

It has been suggested that Ederson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes are all open to joining United.

Now, another one of their targets could be set to open the door to a blockbuster summer move to Old Trafford.

Lewis Hall opens door to Newcastle exit

According to Givemesport, Newcastle United left-back and boyhood fan Lewis Hall is considering his future at St James’ Park.

It is believed Hall is unhappy with how the latter stages of the season have unfolded under Eddie Howe, who has preferred Dan Burn ahead of the youngster for crucial fixtures.

Burn has also been included in Thomas Tuchel’s World Cup squad, with Hall missing out on a ticket to America. This has reportedly only added to the 21-year-old’s disappointment.

Hall is understood to be “devastated” by the snub despite enjoying a promising season and establishing himself as one of the most technically gifted young full-backs in the game. Alan Shearer once described him as “absolutely outstanding”.

Manchester United eyeing Lewis Hall

In recent days, he has attracted interest from Bayern Munich. However, it is thought that Hall does not want to move abroad and would prefer to continue his career in the Premier League.

United allegedly have a long-standing interest in the Newcastle defender, with INEOS keen to bring in a left-back this summer.

Lewis Hall Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 29 23 1 1 5 - 2,090' UEFA Champions League 10 6 - 1 - - 648' FA Cup 3 2 - - - - 231' EFL Cup 3 3 - - - - 196' Premier League 2 1 1 - - 1 - 90' Total 46 46 1 2 6 - 3,255'

Tyrell Malacia is set to depart as a free agent this summer and the ageing Luke Shaw, who is also excluded from the England squad, cannot be relied upon to start regularly next season.

The former Chelsea man is under contract with Newcastle until 2029.

As such, irrespective of his stance, the Magpies are in a strong negotiating position.

Featured image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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