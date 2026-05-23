Unai Emery opens up on Jadon Sancho’s Aston Villa future after Europa triumph



Aston Villa boss Unai Emery has confirmed the club’s current stance on Manchester United forward Jadon Sancho ahead of the summer window.

Europa League triumph

Sancho came on for the last nine minutes of Wednesday’s Europa League final, which Villa won against Freiburg.

Youri Tielemans, Emiliano Buendia and Morgan Rogers found the back of the net to secure Villa their first European trophy in 44 years.

Sancho hasn’t pulled up any trees at Villa, having joined them last summer from United on a season-long loan. He has failed to secure a regular starting berth under Emery and has had to be content with a bit-part role.

The England international has contributed just one goal and three assists in the 39 appearances that he has made across all competitions.

His contract at United expires at the end of the campaign. It was thought that United were prepared to let him walk away on a free but a recent report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that the club could trigger the one-year extension clause on his contract in an attempt to make some money from his sale.

Sancho is believed to be prioritising a return to Borussia Dortmund, but the Bundesliga outfit have cooled their interest in him. Villa are said to be open to keeping him but that is dependent on the finances involved.

When questioned regarding the futures of Sancho and fellow loanee Douglas Luiz, Emery remained noncommittal, offering only that the pair’s situations would be assessed in due course before any decision is made.

Emery’s remarks

The Spanish coach said, “Not yet. Now we are finishing the season. We will reflect and analyse each situation. We will decide it, but not yet.”

“I am so, so proud of every player and how they have responded. Now is the moment after Sunday to take decisions how we will continue building and getting our development strongly.”

He added, “We are ambitious and everything we did is important to how we can analyse how to get better next year.”

“I only want to improve and get better next year. The decisions we take will be in this direction.”

United are next in action on Sunday when they go away to Brighton & Hove Albion in their final game of the 2025/26 Premier League campaign.

Featured image Gareth Copley via Getty Images

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