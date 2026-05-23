Sandro Tonali: Man United take major step to sign Newcastle star

Manchester United’s plan to revamp their midfield unit is already in full flight as INEOS look to strike early and fast this summer.

Talks underway for top targets

Talks have been held to gauge the viability of pursuits for the club’s top targets, which include Nottingham Forest talisman Elliot Anderson and Real Madrid superstar Aurelien Tchouameni. Neither looks likely, however, with Anderson close to agreeing to sign for Manchester City and Tchouameni happy in the Spanish capital.

Alternative options have been explored, including Brighton’s Carlos Baleba, who agreed personal terms with United after advances were made last year, and Crystal Palace’s Adam Wharton. But it is Atalanta dynamo Ederson who the club have moved first for, with negotiations ongoing over a £46 million deal after a “verbal agreement” on a five-year contract was reached with the Brazil international.

Similarly, United are ramping up efforts to sign West Ham and Portugal starlet Mateus Fernandes, fresh from a superb campaign at the London Stadium despite his side facing the prospect of relegation. Positive talks have been held with the 21-year-old’s camp, in which he has communicated a strong desire to complete a switch to Old Trafford ahead of other top European clubs, including Champions League finalists Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

However, Tonali — Newcastle’s 26-year-old maestro — is understood to be Michael Carrick’s first choice to fix his stalling engine room, given Casemiro has already played his last game in a red shirt and Manuel Ugarte has proven incapable of deputising for the 34-year-old Brazilian.

Closing in on a deal

Despite a poor season at St James’ Park, Newcastle are intent on keeping hold of their prized assets this summer. However, Tonali has been pushing for an exit since January, with a host of top clubs expressing interest.

A return to Serie A has been floated after Juventus expressed a desire to sign the former AC Milan star, while Arsenal were said to have held informal talks during the winter window. Chelsea and Manchester City are also admirers, with the Citizens willing to include players in a part-exchange to win the race.

But it is United who look to be frontrunners for the Italy international as Tutto Mercato Web reveals the “Red Devils are close to reaching an agreement with Newcastle”.

Initially, the Magpies had set a prohibitive asking price of £100m to deter suitors, but this resolute stance appears to have softened in recent weeks as reports claiming a bid in the region of £70-80m would be sufficient have emerged.

If the Tyneside club are now ready to accept a cut-price deal for Tonali, it would explain INEOS’s decision, led by sporting director Jason Wilcox, to reignite their pursuit after previously cooling their interest and why a move suddenly looks close to completion.

Final Thoughts

INEOS are intent on rebuilding their midfield with the same approach they took for the forward line last summer: by targeting Premier League-proven players approaching their prime. At 26, having established himself as one of the best box-to-box operators in England after three years with Newcastle, Tonali ticks every box the United hierarchy — and their head coach — are looking for this summer.

Feature image Carl Recine via Getty Images

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