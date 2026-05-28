Rafael Leao fuels Man United transfer speculation with tantalising hint



AC Milan winger Rafael Leao has stirred the ongoing chatter of a potential transfer to Manchester United with a suggestive remark.

Leao interest

Although United’s primary focus in the upcoming window is on reinforcing the midfield, other positions may also come under consideration, not least the left wing.

Marcus Rashford and Jadon Sancho are expected to leave permanently, which would leave United very short in that position. Matheus Cunha has played admirably on the left of the attack, sharing responsibilities with Patrick Dorgu.

But an argument can be made that United need a specialist in such a role, and this is where Leao comes in. United have long been linked to the Portugal international but needless to say, a transfer has never materialised. This summer, however, it appears the stars are finally aligning. Provided United’s interest is sincere, they may at last be able to secure their man.

A report covered by The Peoples Person relayed that Milan are determined to offload Leao after a frustrating 2025/26 season in which he contributed nine goals and three assists in 29 Serie A games.

It is said that his relationship with the club and the Milan faithful is in dire straits right now and a parting of ways is seen as the best outcome.

There have been suggestions that a sum of around €50 million could be enough to lure Leao, dubbed as unstoppable, away from the Rossoneri.

As the situation gathers pace ahead of the commencement of the window, the 26-year-old has sparked a United transfer buzz with his latest comments about the club.

Leao’s hint

In an interview with the BBC, Leao was asked which team he follows in England.

He answered, “Of course, I watch the Premier League a lot.”

“I like Manchester United especially for Cristiano Ronaldo, who is my idol, but Arsenal is also a team I follow on TV…”

Unsurprisingly, his remarks have caused something of a stir on social media. It will be interesting to see how the situation pans out.

Featured images Marco Luzzani via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social