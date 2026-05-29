Eli Junior Kroupi: Bournemouth confirm their stance as United lie in wait



Manchester United will need attacking reinforcements, considering they will have to compete on four fronts next season.

Benjamin Sesko cannot do it all by himself, and while Bryan Mbeumo and Matheus Cunha are both capable of playing up front, they are far more effective when deployed as a second striker or wide forward.

INEOS will be desperate to avoid the same fate that befell Rasmus Hojlund during his time at the club, with the Dane being asked to lead the line single-handedly.

Joshua Zirkzee was signed as his backup, but the Dutchman is not prolific in front of goal and is expected to depart in the summer.

Eli Junior Kroupi on United’s radar

Bournemouth’s red-hot sensation Eli Junior Kroupi caught the Red Devils’ eye, with the 19-year-old scoring 13 times in his debut campaign in England.

The France Under-21 international scored for the Cherries in both games against United last season, and rumours suggested that the team from the Vitality Stadium was open to a sale for a blockbuster amount.

They were even looking at possible replacements on the market, but TalkSport has a different story to tell.

With Bournemouth having qualified for the Europa League for the first time in their history, they feel most of their stars will not agitate for a move away, unlike what transpired last summer when they lost multiple key personnel such as Milos Kerkez, Illia Zabarnyi and Dean Huijsen.

Bournemouth feel Europa League qualification will help avoid losing stars

The report reveals that both the 20-time English league champions and Arsenal are set for disappointment in their hopes of capturing Eli Junior Kroupi.

“Bournemouth plan to keep both Brazilian Rayan and fellow teenage sensation Junior Kroupi. Kroupi is being tracked by the likes of Arsenal and Manchester United.

“The south coast side finished the 2025-26 campaign in sixth in the Premier League under Iraola, which was enough to secure a Europa League finish for the first time in the club’s history.

“And the form of their star players has caught the eye of a number of the division’s heavy hitters. Bournemouth sold a host of star players last summer but hope qualifying for the Europa League can avoid a repeat.”

United need to recruit an experienced ace to provide Sesko backup

It is unlikely United could afford a move for the Bournemouth forward, and an experienced, low-cost arrival makes much more sense.

Sesko can learn from the veteran, while his development will not stagnate due to reduced game time. Whether INEOS can land someone remains to be seen.

Feature image Stu Forster via Getty Images

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