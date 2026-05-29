Marcos Senesi: United target makes final decision on his future

Manchester United are moving aggressively to strengthen their midfield, having all but sealed the signing of Ederson from Atalanta.

They are also in discussions for West Ham’s Mateus Fernandes and Nottingham Forest’s Elliot Anderson. However, Michael Carrick also needs greater depth at the back to compete on all fronts next season.

ESPN have previously reported that United’s recruitment staff are “closely studying this summer’s list of free agents as a way of potentially bolstering the squad without burning too much of a hole in the budget.”

In that regard, Marcos Senesi of Bournemouth emerged as an appealing target.

Manchester United held talks with Marcos Senesi’s camp

Marcos Senesi is leaving Bournemouth on a free transfer upon the expiration of his contract this summer.

The six-foot-tall left-footed centre-back, who joined Bournemouth from Feyenoord in 2022, has earned a reputation as a technically secure and rock-solid defender. Needless to say, his availability as a free agent put him on the radar of several top clubs, including Manchester United.

In April, The Peoples Person relayed a report claiming United were in “close contact” with the agents of the 29-year-old Argentinian central defender.

Given Lisandro Martinez and Matthijs de Ligt’s injury records, United’s talks over a potential arrival of Senesi on a free transfer made a lot of sense. However, the Bournemouth man has decided to join another club.

Marcos Senesi ready to join Tottenham Hotspur

According to Fabrizio Romano, Marcos Senesi is joining Tottenham Hotspur.

The Italian journalist posted on X: “Marcos Senesi to Tottenham, here we go! Deal in place after the verbal agreement reported since March.”

It is understood Spurs have offered him a four-year contract to be part of Roberto De Zerbi’s project.

United have also been handed a blow in their hopes of luring Senesi’s soon-to-be-former teammate Alex Scott.

The technically gifted midfielder, who has impressed figures at Old Trafford, has been offered a new contract at Bournemouth.

Still, there is time for United to turn Scott’s head.

Featured image Eddie Keogh via Getty Image

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