Manchester United’s valuation of Mateus Fernandes comes to light

Manchester United enjoyed a strong end to the season under Michael Carrick, finishing third in the Premier League and securing qualification for next season’s Champions League. The English manager transformed the team upon his arrival in January, initially in a caretaker role, embarking on a run of 12 wins and just two defeats in 17 games.

His efforts earned him the permanent position last week, but Carrick will be expected to build on the recent rise and step up to an even higher level next season. Understandably, the Red Devils are preparing for a summer of reinforcements, with midfield emerging as the primary area of focus.

Recent reports suggest that the English giants are close to securing the services of Atalanta’s Ederson, but he is unlikely to be the only midfielder to arrive at the Theatre of Dreams this summer. United are preparing for life after Casemiro, and possibly Manuel Ugarte, and are also eyeing several Premier League-proven candidates for the role.

The Red Devils’ priority target, Elliot Anderson, could be on his way to Manchester City. Among the other midfielders on United’s wish list for the job is Mateus Fernandes.

United to take advantage of West Ham’s relegation

West Ham United were relegated to the Championship this season, adding to speculation regarding the futures of several of their stars. The Hammers struggled to impress this campaign, yet Fernandes, who arrived in London last summer from Southampton, managed to stand out.

The Portuguese registered five goals and four assists in 39 appearances in all competitions this season for West Ham, all but one of which were starts.

Mateus Fernandes Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 36 35 3 4 6 - 3,026' Championship 3 2 - 1 - - 189' FA Cup 2 2 1 - - - 225' EFL Cup 1 1 1 - 1 - 71' Total 42 40 5 5 7 - 3,511'

A previous report relayed by The Peoples Person suggested that Fernandes is prioritising a move to Old Trafford this summer. It has also been reported that the London club want £80 million for 21 year old, although a deal could be possible for £60 million.

An update on the situation has now emerged.

United value Fernandes at £50 million

According to Flashscore, United value Fernandes at £50 million and are already assessing the possibility of a deal. The report states: “Flashscore understands United want to sign three midfield players during the transfer window and 21-year-old Fernandes has emerged as one of the names under serious consideration.”

“There is belief that Fernandes will become available on the market and United are looking to understand the terms he could be signed for. They value him in the region of £50 million, and want to assess whether a reasonable deal can be completed.”

The report confirms that West Ham United will attempt to ignite a bidding war for their prized asset, with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) also in the picture.

The report states that United are determined not to overpay in the market and that approach could affect their pursuit of long-term target Carlos Baleba, adding: “United are determined not to overpay in the market and that stance could affect their pursuit of Brighton midfielder Carlos Baleba, who remains a player they very much admire if Brighton soften their £100 million valuation.”

Final Thoughts

United must take advantage of West Ham’s relegation to secure the services of Fernandes. The Portuguese midfielder matches the age profile INEOS have targeted of late, and has a very high ceiling, so the Red Devils cannot afford to miss out on him.

Featured image Clive Rose via Getty Images

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