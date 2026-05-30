Waldemar Anton: Man United eye Borussia Dortmund’s “quiet leader”

Manchester United are interested in a surprise move for Borussia Dortmund centre-back Waldemar Anton, according to a new report from Germany.

“The Quiet Leader”

Signed from VfB Stuttgart in 2024, Anton has brought stability and solidity to Dortmund’s backline, making 44 appearances in all competitions this season.

A dependable defender who is also capable of playing at right-back, the Germany international – born in Uzbekistan – has notched three goals. He possesses an imposing 6’2″ frame, making him a force to be reckoned with in duels, but retains surprisingly good mobility for a player of that size.

Perhaps his most important quality is his presence in the dressing room, however, with Dortmund boss Niko Kovac describing him as a “quiet leader” at the Signal Iduna Park.

“Waldi is a leader – a quiet leader,” the Croatian tactician said. “Not someone who seeks the limelight, but someone who does his job behind the scenes, both internally and on the pitch. He’s a true professional through and through!”

Long-term stalwart Julian Brandt has left Die Schwarzgelben after seven years – and Anton is “set to be handed a ‘third captain’ role at the German club,” according to BILD (as relayed by Sport Witness).

United in the hunt

The German outlet claims United are eyeing a summer swoop for Anton, with talks already held to assess a deal.

The Red Devils are not alone in their admiration, however, with Premier League rivals Aston Villa also expressing interest, while Spanish giants Atletico Madrid are another suitor.

The decision to extend Harry Maguire’s contract was thought to have eased the pressure to sign a centre-back this summer. Reinforcements in midfield and on the left-hand side of the pitch are understood to be bigger priorities.

However, the absence of Matthijs de Ligt, who has not played since November with a long-term back issue which required surgery, and Lisandro Martinez‘s continued susceptibility to injury may have changed this plan.

Anton possesses an excellent injury record, having missed just 24 games for club and country across the last nine years. By comparison, it has been 26 matches since De Ligt’s last appearance.

Furthermore, the impending loss of Casemiro, a hugely influential figure in Michael Carrick’s squad, will increase the need for more leaders at Old Trafford.

Final Thoughts

While Anton’s age – he will turn 30 in July – is not in line with INEOS’ recruitment model, the intangibles the German offers, both on and off the pitch, may be enough for them to make an exception to the rule. If a cheap deal can be struck with Dortmund, United may add a new defensive lynchpin to Carrick’s unstable backline.

Featured image Fabio Deinert via Getty Images

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