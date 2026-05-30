Home » Nathaniel Brown to United? Why Nurnberg are hoping for big-money transfer

Nathaniel Brown to United? Why Nurnberg are hoping for big-money transfer

by Vishal Singh
written by Vishal Singh
Nathaniel Brown

Manchester United are in the market for a new left-back this summer amid concerns over the ageing Luke Shaw’s fitness.

Recently, The Athletic claimed that United are looking at the left side of their team, but full-back seems the likeliest spot for an arrival.

United are yet to make a move for any left-back, but reports from Germany suggest they are monitoring Nathaniel Brown.

Manchester United in race to sign Nathaniel Brown

Eintracht Frankfurt star Nathaniel Brown has emerged as one of the Bundesliga’s most well-rounded full-backs, impressing with his explosive pace, versatility, and composure in the final third.

The 22-year-old speedster, who joined Frankfurt from 1. FC Nürnberg in 2024, has been directly involved in a remarkable 10 goals across all competitions this season, which is a praiseworthy tally for a left-back.

Brown has also been included in Germany’s World Cup squad. A strong tournament could further enhance his reputation.

According to BILD (via Sport Witness), a transfer to a “top international club” is considered very likely this summer.

Manchester United, Real Madrid, Arsenal, Barcelona and Bayern Munich are all reported to be vying for Brown’s services.

Nuremberg hoping for big-money transfer

It is understood that Frankfurt’s sporting director, Markus Krösche, wants €60-80 million for the full-back.

Nuremberg are eagerly anticipating the prospect of Brown making a big-money switch this summer.

The German’s boyhood club sold him to Frankfurt for €3.5m. They are also entitled to a significant share of any future profit.

As such, Nuremberg could end up making considerable money from Brown’s departure from Frankfurt.

Feature image Alex Grimm via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social

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Vishal has worked in the football media industry for over six years, planning, writing, and editing content for several major outlets, including North Star Network. Vishal has a bachelor's degree in English Literature from Delhi University. Currently a writer at The Peoples Person, he covers Manchester United — a club he has been religiously following and supporting since 2012. Vishal also manages a leading MUFC fan page, The Red Devils, on Facebook with over a million likes. Big fan of ball-playing centre-backs and Harry Maguire’s knee-slide celebration!

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