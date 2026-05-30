Malick Diouf: Man United learn of biggest rival in chase for PL stand-out



Manchester United will look to sign a top left-back this summer.

Patrick Dorgu is expected to play a left-wing role next season after proving to be a massive hit in that position. His positional change, combined with the reality that Luke Shaw cannot play every game as he did last season, leaves United with no choice but to sign another left-back.

Among the left-backs the 20-time English champions have been linked with is West Ham United’s El Hadji Malick Diouf.

El Hadji Malick Diouf is too good to go down with West Ham

Diouf has been a marvel to watch. Despite West Ham United’s struggles, which have even led to relegation, he has stood out brightly throughout.

He properly introduced himself to the English football scene, emerging as an elite playmaker with five assists in 32 games. From there, his rise as an attacking threat came through a superb ability to overlap, carry the ball forward, and whip dangerous crosses into the box; few in the league can match his delivery. Beyond club football, he went on to step up to the highest levels, helping Senegal capture the AFCON crown in the winter.

For sure, there are many ways you could imagine him transforming this Manchester United side.

With West Ham United relegated, it was Diouf and Mateus Fernandes whom the Red Devils were keen to offer a Premier League lifeline.

Now, with pressure on INEOS to initiate talks with the East London side for the duo, a concerning report has emerged.

Everton pushing hard to land Diouf

Football Insider reports that “Everton already at work on deal to sign West Ham star El Hadji Malick Diouf.”

They explain, “David Moyes and Co. are working on a move that could see them meet the “big asking price” set out by West Ham, with sources indicating that the selling club are hoping to secure a “big profit” on the £19million that they paid to sign him last summer.”

Interestingly, the report goes on to suggest that Everton’s conviction, unlike United, who have other options on their radar, gives the Merseyside club the edge in this transfer.

That said, news of Everton’s determination should spook INEOS into showing their true intentions on Diouf, as they ultimately drop a massive hint on whether the Senegalese star or Newcastle United’s Lewis Hall is their ultimate Shaw alternative.

Featured image Warren Little via Getty Images

The Peoples Person has been one of the world’s leading Man United news sites for over a decade. Follow us on Bluesky: @peoplesperson.bsky.social