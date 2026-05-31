Casemiro: Van der Sar’s bold claim about outgoing Man United ace

Manchester United fans are looking ahead to the future with optimism following a strong end to the season. A top-four finish looked in serious doubt under former head coach Ruben Amorim at the tail end of last year.

However, the Portuguese’s abrupt departure from Old Trafford in January proved to be the turning point in the Red Devils’ season. Michael Carrick took over as Amorim’s replacement with the responsibility of steadying the ship until the end of the season.

The Englishman’s arrival, though, ended up galvanising the squad. Carrick switched to the 4-2-3-1 formation that the squad was comfortable with and went on to register 12 wins and three draws in 17 games.

United subsequently secured third place in the Premier League table and confirmed their participation in next season’s Champions League. Impressed by Carrick’s Midas touch, INEOS handed him the full-time job and are currently preparing to upgrade the squad over the summer. Legendary United goalkeeper Edwin van der Sar has now outlined what he believes will be the Red Devils’ biggest headache in the upcoming transfer window.

Carrick deserves full-time job

Speaking to talkSPORT, Van der Sar was full of praise for Carrick, insisting that his former team-mate deserves the permanent position at the Theatre of Dreams. He said: “I think what Michael brought was stability, clarity, got some players in, played a lot of times the same team and formation that was recognisable for the fans.”

“I think the performances that he put on, the results that he got, the board and directors took their time to look at options. They saw how things developed, saw what the players looked like, and probably had some contact with Bruno and some established players to make up their mind.”

“And, yeah, I’m very happy for Michael that he got the opportunity to do it on a permanent basis.”

MIchael Carrick Managerial Career Stats

Team From To Games Played Games Won Games Drawn Games Lost Win % Manchester United (caretaker) 21 November 2021 2 December 2021 3 2 1 0 66.7 Middlesbrough 24 October 2022 4 June 2025 136 63 24 49 46.3 Manchester United 13 January 2026 present 17 12 3 2 70.6 Total 156 77 28 51 49.4

Replacing Casemiro will be a headache

Casemiro was indispensable for United this season, especially since Carrick’s arrival, but he will leave as a free agent this summer. The veteran midfielder shielded the backline, forged a solid partnership with Kobbie Mainoo and even scored nine goals this campaign.

Van der Sar went on to point out that replacing the Brazilian will be the Red Devils’ biggest headache this summer. He said: “Some players will want to leave or extend their contracts. The big thing is Casemiro leaving, which will leave them a big gap in midfield.”

“I think the last year and a half, the appreciation for him and his career has been immense, so that will be a headache. Goal scoring-wise, with the addition of Mbeumo, Cunha, and Sesko, they have a little more grit, a little bit more stability, a little bit older players and in the past, they went for some young players.”

“I think they will do that again this summer, they will look at the Premier League to see which players are available to fill the gaps to make sure that the level of Man United goes up every year.”

Casemiro Stats: 2025/26 Season

Competition Appearances Starts Goals Assists Yellow Cards Second Yellow Red Cards Minutes Played Premier League 34 33 9 2 9 1 - 2,589' FA Cup 1 0 - - - - - 11' EFL Cup - - - - - - - - Total 35 33 9 2 9 1 - 2,600'

A recent report relayed by The Peoples Person states that United are close to securing Atalanta midfielder Ederson this summer. However, it has also been reported that the Red Devils are keeping funds aside to secure a marquee signing as Casemiro’s replacement.

High praise for Lammens

Van der Sar has previously lavished praise on Senne Lammens, who has solved United’s goalkeeping crisis since arriving last summer. The Flying Dutchman once again singled out the Belgian for special praise, adding: “I think nobody was surprised, but he did a tremendous job with the way he came in and conducted himself, claiming the crosses, with the saves that he made.”

“He looks like a really good goalkeeper. He looks like a really good buy for the coming years to develop the team that Michael needs to challenge for honours.”

Lammens has previously revealed that he looks up to Van der Sar.

Final Thoughts

United enjoyed tremendous success in the transfer market last summer, with Lammens, Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo and Benjamin Sesko all hitting the ground running. If INEOS can repeat the trick with the midfield this year, it will present Carrick with the tools to take the Red Devils to a higher level next season.

Featured image by Molly Darlington/Getty Images

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