Home » Michael Carrick: Berbatov issues bold verdict on Man United coach

Michael Carrick: Berbatov issues bold verdict on Man United coach

by Deepungsu Pandit
written by Deepungsu Pandit
Picture of Michael Carrick

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov has outlined his expectations for Michael Carrick next season. The Englishman was initially appointed as the Red Devils’ caretaker manager in January following the departure of former head coach Ruben Amorim.

The English giants had struggled under the Portuguese, but Carrick’s arrival helped revive the season. United have since registered 12 wins in 17 games under the Englishman, finishing third in the league table and securing qualification for the Champions League.

The Red Devils rewarded Carrick with the permanent job just before the end of the season and are now preparing to upgrade the squad over the summer. A new midfielder remains one of their priorities as they prepare for life after Casemiro.

While the Englishman has been a revelation so far, Berbatov insists that much more will be expected of him next campaign.

MIchael Carrick Managerial Career Stats

TeamFromToGames PlayedGames WonGames DrawnGames LostWin %
Manchester United (caretaker)21 November 20212 December 2021321066.7
Middlesbrough24 October 20224 June 202513663244946.3
Manchester United13 January 2026present17123270.6
Total15677285149.4

Source: Wikipedia.

Carrick deserves permanent position

Speaking to talkSPORT, Berbatov acknowledged that Carrick deserves the full-time position. He said: “I think he earned it, and based on the job he’s done, he earned the position and he deserved it.”

“And congratulations to him. And, of course, now starts the difficult part to show everyone that, you know, the next season United will be fighting for. I know, in my mind, it’s always about titles and trophies and to go back to the winning ways.”

The Bulgarian insisted that he was eager to see how the team shapes up over the summer and performs next season, adding: “But as I said, next season comes, probably new players will come, some will leave. I’m curious to see, you know, how the team again will line up, how they play, how they continue to play so good or we’re going to witness a drop in form from the start of the season.”

“Just waiting, anticipating that United will be back in my mind at least where they belong in the first place in the Premier League.”

United must fight for silverware

Berbatov went on to add that while securing qualification for the Champions League is a good start, his former side must fight for trophies next season. He said: “Well, they qualify for the Champions League, which is always a good pulling power for new players to come into the team because everybody wants to play Champions League football.”

“In my mind, as I said, maybe it’s not the right way of thinking, but in my mind, United should always be fighting for at least a trophy, some type of trophies, because then everybody will be happy because the team is about the trophies.”

“When you look at the history, the players, the managers, everybody going through United will see that it’s about trophies. So, in my mind, they should be fighting for any type of trophies.”

Final Thoughts

United must invest wisely in the squad over the summer if they wish to sustain their recent rise under Carrick. The Englishman has done an excellent job with the current squad so far, but needs more quality in key areas to hit a higher level next season.

Featured image Steve Bardens via Getty Images

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Deepungsu has been a Manchester United fan since 2000. In his playing days, he was an attacking midfielder with a proclivity for the back heel. Right now, however, he prefers to operate as a regista. Deepungsu has been writing about the Red Devils, Football, and other things since 2009. He has worked for over seven years with Sportskeeda, writing football reviews, opinions and news articles. Deepungsu also maintains a blog, The Thinking Me, where he writes about life and things that interest him. His favourite Manchester United player is Paul Scholes.

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